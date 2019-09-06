White House official busts Trump after president denies altering hurricane forecast map with a black Sharpie
President Donald Trump is now the Cartographer-in-Chief. According to The Washington Post, it was none other than Donald Trump who drew the doctored Dorian map to expand the trajectory of the hurricane to include Alabama – just to cover his lie that Alabama was among the states that would “most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated.”
Alabama was not in the path of Hurricane Dorian when he first tweeted on Sunday warning its residents of a life-threatening event that was not in the cards, and had not been for days.
“It was Trump who used a black Sharpie to mark up an official National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration map,” The Washington Post reports, “which he displayed during an Oval Office briefing on Wednesday, according to a White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.”
“No one else writes like that on a map with a black Sharpie,” that White House official said.
He has been defending his Alabama claims for days, fixating and unable to let it go.
Thursday night Trump scapegoated a Rear Admiral who penned a statement saying he had included Alabama in the president’s briefing.
Trump’s fraudulent weather reporting may be a crime.
