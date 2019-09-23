Woman showing off gun to friends shoots sleeping 12-year-old girl in both legs

A 12-year-old girl from San Antonio, Texas, is recovering after being shot when someone in her house brought out a gun to show off to friends, News 4 San Antonio reports.

According to police, the girl was hit in both legs while in her bedroom after someone took out a gun and showed it to others who were in the house. Another person who was in the home at the time apparently tried to hide the gun in the backyard before police arrived.

Cynthia Resendez, 34, was arrested and charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury and her bond was set at $10,000.

