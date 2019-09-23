Woman showing off gun to friends shoots sleeping 12-year-old girl in both legs
A 12-year-old girl from San Antonio, Texas, is recovering after being shot when someone in her house brought out a gun to show off to friends, News 4 San Antonio reports.
According to police, the girl was hit in both legs while in her bedroom after someone took out a gun and showed it to others who were in the house. Another person who was in the home at the time apparently tried to hide the gun in the backyard before police arrived.
Cynthia Resendez, 34, was arrested and charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury and her bond was set at $10,000.
Featured image via Shutterstock
CNN
‘Trump tied everything together’: Republican host says Trump just ruined his own denial on Ukraine scandal
Republican CNN host S.E. Cupp pointed out Monday during "The Lead with Jake Tapper" that Trump admitted to his scandal involving Ukraine.
Last week, it was revealed that a whistleblower filed a complaint accusing the president of breaking the law. There are unconfirmed reports that the complaint involve a request for Ukraine to find "dirt" on former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump and his former attorney Rudy Giuliani have thrown accusations about Biden and his son, but they too are refusing to provide evidence of their claims.
2020 Election
Trump ‘can’t win the presidency without foreign interference’: Nicolle Wallace says he ‘called the Code Red’
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said President Donald Trump's admission of discussing Joe Biden with the president of Ukraine was like a famous scene from the 1992 movie "A Few Good Men."
"From Russia if you’re listening to Ukraine, take out Joe Biden for me, will you? Donald Trump making clear that he can’t win the presidency without foreign interference and doesn’t have any interest in trying," Wallace reported. "Donald Trump essentially confessing to the conduct in question, admitting that he urged the Ukrainians to investigate Joe Biden and all but confessing to connecting U.S. aid dollars -- or in Trump’s words 'money' -- to the request to investigate Biden."
Trump says he put ‘no pressure’ on Ukraine, as tension mounts
US President Donald Trump on Monday swatted away mounting pressure from Democrats demanding his impeachment, as he rejected accusations that he sought to extort Ukraine into revealing dirt on his political rival Joe Biden.
Trump said he is "not at all" worried about an impeachment threat and tried to make the controversy about Biden, accusing the former vice president, without evidence, of engaging in corruption in Ukraine.
Democrats have fumed as Trump's administration has blocked Congress from obtaining a whistleblower's secret complaint allegedly detailing the president's actions, and they ramped up their demands for the document that sparked the latest crisis.