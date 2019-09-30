‘Yes – Nazis still support you’: Internet nails Trump’s brag of his right-wing poll approval
As President Donald Trump’s poll numbers begin to decline and Americans increase their support for impeachment, he posted a screen capture of the results of an online poll at the right-wing site Breitbart. It’s unknown how many people actually voted in the poll, but Trump was doing well among the cadre of far-right voters who read the site.
Two new polls were released Monday showing more Independent and Republican voters are supporting impeachment than before. A Quinnipiac University poll shows support for impeachment has grown from 37 percent last week to 47 percent over the weekend.
A CNN poll, shows impeachment support is also at 47 percent, a rise from 41 percent in May.
It prompted considerable mockery from Twitter users.
You can check them out below:
You’re so fucked. A shit poll by a racist publication wont save you.
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 30, 2019
Who would brag about this?
— Lindsay (@LindsayBL) October 1, 2019
Face-eating leopards remain in favor of most famous face-eating leopard.
— Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) October 1, 2019
Should President Donald J. Trump be impeached?
— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 30, 2019
Hummm pic.twitter.com/xeYQCj0ZG0
— Zoey Bartlet-Young (@Zoey_Bartlet) October 1, 2019
Yes. Nazis still support you.
— Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) September 30, 2019
^^^^ LMAO – Let's try an experiment.
Should Trump be impeached and removed?
— JΞSŦΞR ✪ ΔCŦUΔL³³º¹ (@th3j35t3r) September 30, 2019
— Susan Livesey (@Livesey3Susan) October 1, 2019
Oh, well…there it is:
Lowly-regarded, White Supremacist rag Breitbart says we should let you continue your reign of crime?
Well, I guess we should just…
IGNORE THAT SHIT.
That's not how this works, Spanky.
That's not how ANY of this works.🙄
— BrooklynDad_Defiant Savage! (@mmpadellan) October 1, 2019
Was that a poll of Lyndsey Graham’s voices in his head?
— Learn to Think (@_eternalskeptic) October 1, 2019
Shocking that you haven't lost the people whose talking points you relentlessly parrot, sir.
— Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) October 1, 2019
LOL!!! Im surprised that many Breitbarters took off their hoods to vote
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 1, 2019
#ImpeachmentIsComing 👍 pic.twitter.com/3E43H4Q8e6
— Resist4Humanity (@deejay90192) October 1, 2019
When we impeach you….is there a specific country to which you would you like your belongings delivered?
— Byron Ricketts (@BJR3_Boston) September 30, 2019
I see you found a blue sharpie 🤣
— Debbie (@Debbie56111656) October 1, 2019
I bet if BREITBART did a poll asking “Do you stand with the KKK?” It would get the same results!
— Kathy Baumgardner (@KathyBaumgardn5) October 1, 2019
You know before this I was on the fence
— Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) October 1, 2019