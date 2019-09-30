‘Yes – Nazis still support you’: Internet nails Trump’s brag of his right-wing poll approval

As President Donald Trump’s poll numbers begin to decline and Americans increase their support for impeachment, he posted a screen capture of the results of an online poll at the right-wing site Breitbart. It’s unknown how many people actually voted in the poll, but Trump was doing well among the cadre of far-right voters who read the site.

Two new polls were released Monday showing more Independent and Republican voters are supporting impeachment than before. A Quinnipiac University poll shows support for impeachment has grown from 37 percent last week to 47 percent over the weekend.

A CNN poll, shows impeachment support is also at 47 percent, a rise from 41 percent in May.

It prompted considerable mockery from Twitter users.

You can check them out below:

You’re so fucked. A shit poll by a racist publication wont save you. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 30, 2019

Who would brag about this? — Lindsay (@LindsayBL) October 1, 2019

Face-eating leopards remain in favor of most famous face-eating leopard. — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) October 1, 2019

Should President Donald J. Trump be impeached? — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 30, 2019

Yes. Nazis still support you. — Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) September 30, 2019

^^^^ LMAO – Let's try an experiment. Should Trump be impeached and removed? — JΞSŦΞR ✪ ΔCŦUΔL³³º¹ (@th3j35t3r) September 30, 2019

Oh, well…there it is: Lowly-regarded, White Supremacist rag Breitbart says we should let you continue your reign of crime? Well, I guess we should just…

IGNORE THAT SHIT. That's not how this works, Spanky.

That's not how ANY of this works.🙄 — BrooklynDad_Defiant Savage! (@mmpadellan) October 1, 2019

Was that a poll of Lyndsey Graham’s voices in his head? — Learn to Think (@_eternalskeptic) October 1, 2019

Shocking that you haven't lost the people whose talking points you relentlessly parrot, sir. — Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) October 1, 2019

LOL!!! Im surprised that many Breitbarters took off their hoods to vote — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 1, 2019

When we impeach you….is there a specific country to which you would you like your belongings delivered? — Byron Ricketts (@BJR3_Boston) September 30, 2019

I see you found a blue sharpie 🤣 — Debbie (@Debbie56111656) October 1, 2019

I bet if BREITBART did a poll asking “Do you stand with the KKK?” It would get the same results! — Kathy Baumgardner (@KathyBaumgardn5) October 1, 2019