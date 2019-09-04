‘You are a member of congress’: AOC slams lawmaker who admitted he lends guns to friends who didn’t pass background checks
“Why on earth would you do that?”
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) berated a fellow member of Congress after he admitted he lends guns to friends who have not passed background checks. Earlier in the day Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), a former Navy SEAL, said he opposes universal background checks – despite nearly nine out of 10 Americans supporting them – because if they were required he wouldn’t be able to lend his guns to his friends.
“You are a member of Congress. Why are you ‘lending’ guns to people unsupervised who can’t pass a basic background check?” The New York Democrat known to many as “AOC” asked. “The people you’re giving a gun to have likely abused their spouse or have a violent criminal record, & you may not know it. Why on earth would you do that?”
Crenshaw had said, “With universal background checks, I wouldn’t be able to let my friends borrow my handgun when they travel alone.”
He snapped back at AOC, trying to make her home town a subject of derision.
“Just so I’m clear: you think my friends are domestic abusers/criminals? Seriously that’s your argument? That they can’t pass a background check? Wrong. People lend guns to friends, esp if they don’t own a gun, for self-defense and hunting purposes. This is America outside NYC.”
Rep. Crenshaw totally ignored the fact that these people, as he admitted, had not passed background checks.
One well-known conservative writer pointed out earlier that were he to lend a friend a gun and it were used in an illegal act, he too could be prosecuted.
Some on social media responded to Crenshaw’s lack of understanding. A sampling:
Dan, it boils down to this: Your argument is that you don’t feel safe unless you can have a gun everywhere. Our argument: We don’t feel safe if there are guns everywhere. The difference? The data is on our side. More guns = less safe.
— Drew Emery (@InlawsOutlaws) September 4, 2019
Dan. Would you lend your car to someone who didn’t have a license?
— Pleasantly Pink (@ReginaRed4) September 4, 2019
“Hi. I’m Dan Crenshaw. I might lose my position in Congress because I’m a stupid idiot who gives guns to people who might not be eligible to own one, making me also potentially criminally culpable if my gun is used in a crime.”
— Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) September 4, 2019
— Crustyone (@Crustyone2) September 4, 2019
Breaking Banner
‘Undermining military readiness’: Utah’s GOP senators slam Trump for blowing defense funds on his wall
On Wednesday, Huffington Post correspondent Igor Bobic reported that both of Utah's Republican senators, Mike Lee and Mitt Romney, have spoken out against President Donald Trump's newly-released plan to divert funding from military projects to construct his border wall — a plan that would strip their own state of $54 million:
Lee and Romney, 2 GOP senators who opposed emergency declaration, slam Trump admin's use of $54 million dedicated to their state to build the wall. Romney says in a statement that the move is "undermining military readiness."
House Democrats subpoena DHS for documents on Trump’s offer of pardons in exchange for illegal acts
Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee late Wednesday afternoon issued a subpoena to the Dept. of Homeland Security to obtain evidence of President Donald Trump's reported promises of pardons in exchange for illegal acts by White House staffers.
Politico's reporters broke the news:
BREAKING: The Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed the Department of Homeland Security for documents relate dto Trump's alleged offer of pardons.
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 4, 2019
Breaking Banner
‘His ego can’t stand that we know he lied’: Internet ridicules Trump for trying to avoid humiliation with Sharpie map
The internet again questioned the sanity and mental health of President Donald Trump for drawing his own hurricane projection map to justify his misidentification about Hurricane Dorian hitting Alabama.
Trump's lies generally don't put people's lives in danger, but in the case of the hurricane, Trump's confusion about which states were in the path could have created a problem. The National Weather Service quickly issued a correction, but Trump still doubled down on his mistake, trying to claim he was giving the correct information at the time.