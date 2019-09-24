‘You’ve already convicted yourself’: George Conway blasts Trump for whining about impeachment

On Tuesday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced an official impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The president, as expected, reacted angrily on Twitter.

And that’s when prominent Republican attorney George Conway responded to the commander in chief.

Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, debunked Trump’s claim that impeachment was a witch hunt because the transcript had not yet been released.

“They didn’t have to. You’ve already convicted yourself with your own words. (Also with some help from your fellow stable genius Rudy.) The only question to be resolved from the evidence will be, how much worse will it be than what you’ve already admitted,” Conway noted.

What ought to be hard to believe was that you were so incredibly dumb enough to do what you’ve already admitted to have done with Ukraine. But given the history of your presidency, it’s not hard to believe. https://t.co/GPSOgINanI — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 24, 2019