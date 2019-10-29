Quantcast
Angry Republicans storm out of House hearing on women veterans after 'attempting to hijack a bipartisan bill'

Published

1 min ago

on

During a hearing on female veterans, Republicans walked out mid-vote after accusing Democrats of suppressing debate. Democrats said their GOP colleagues had attempted to hijack a bipartisan bill named after Deborah Sampson, a historic female veteran from the 1700s.

During a Veterans’ Affairs Committee meeting in the House Tuesday, House members were supposed to work on the mark-up of the Deborah Sampson Act, which would help improve women veterans’ care and remove barriers they face accessing care. The Republicans lost it and stormed out, reported the Military Times.

“House Republicans just walked out on women veterans by refusing to vote on an historic and monumental bill to extend care and benefits included in the Deborah Sampson Act,” said House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Chairman Mark Takano.

Republicans alleged the bill was partisan hackery, despite the bill being a bipartisan effort.

“I’m embarrassed to be on the committee today,” said Tennessee Republican Rep. Phil Roe. “Today, we made a partisan committee out of this work.”

“My Republican colleagues had a seat at the table every step of the way,” Takano explained in a statement. “Instead of bringing forth meaningful, productive additions to legislation that will improve the lives of women veterans, they added toxic, partisan amendments – none of which worked to address how women veterans receive care.”

Republicans attempted to add things to the bill that focused primarily on healthcare. One addition had to do with VA daycare credentialing issues and another dealt with veterans’ firearm possession rights. When Democrats refused to allow debate on the controversial additions, Republicans were incensed.

“I’ve been here 11 years in this committee which is the most bipartisan committee in Congress,” Rep. Roe countered. “We took pride in that. I have never seen this type of behavior since I have been here in this committee. We’ve never suppressed the debate. We’ve always allowed the debate. … That’s how our country works … I’m embarrassed by what this committee has become.”

Democrats accused Republicans of “attempting to hijack a bipartisan bill backed by 14 Veteran Service Organizations.”

The bill would create an Office of Women’s Health in the VA that would address sexual harassment and assault at the VA and increase transparency. The aim was to lessen gaps in the existing system.

“Republicans chose to walk away from our markup and walk out on the 2 million women veterans whose lives will be enhanced by this legislation,” Takano said.


