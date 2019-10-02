‘Another co-conspirator to prosecute’: Internet explodes as Pompeo confesses to listening in on Trump’s Ukraine call

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo finally confirmed what days of news reports alleged: He was listening in on the phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Secretary of State Pompeo confirms he was listening to Trump's July 25th phone call with the president of Ukraine: "I was on the phone call."

Via CNN pic.twitter.com/E7OkOQmtGx — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 2, 2019

The confirmation, which puts Pompeo there at the moment Trump apparently tried to extort Ukraine into helping him chase a conspiracy theory about former Vice President Joe Biden, triggered instantaneous reactions on social media.

