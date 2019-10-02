Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Another co-conspirator to prosecute’: Internet explodes as Pompeo confesses to listening in on Trump’s Ukraine call

Published

37 mins ago

on

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo finally confirmed what days of news reports alleged: He was listening in on the phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The confirmation, which puts Pompeo there at the moment Trump apparently tried to extort Ukraine into helping him chase a conspiracy theory about former Vice President Joe Biden, triggered instantaneous reactions on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Another co-conspirator to prosecute’: Internet explodes as Pompeo confesses to listening in on Trump’s Ukraine call

Published

36 mins ago

on

October 2, 2019

By

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo finally confirmed what days of news reports alleged: He was listening in on the phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

https://twitter.com/kylegriffin1/status/1179363066577858563?s=21

The confirmation, which puts Pompeo there at the moment Trump apparently tried to extort Ukraine into helping him chase a conspiracy theory about former Vice President Joe Biden, triggered instantaneous reactions on social media.

He lied then committed obstruction of justice to cover up his crimes. #IndictPompeo NOW

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Raw bribery’: House Dems investigating mysterious no-show bookings at Trump’s hotels

Published

56 mins ago

on

October 2, 2019

By

House investigators are looking into allegations that groups, including at least one foreign government, paid for rooms at President Donald Trump's hotels but never actually stayed there.

That probe is part of the House Oversight Committee's broader investigation into whether Trump broke the law by accepting money from U.S. or foreign governments at his properties, reported Politico.

The committee learned that a trade association and a foreign government booked a large number of rooms but used only a few of them, according to a person familiar with the allegation.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘I was on the phone call’: After insisting he had no knowledge, Pompeo admits he was on Trump-Ukraine call

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 2, 2019

By

Last week Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told ABC News' Martha Radditz he had no knowledge of the call between President Donald Trump and the president of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, while speaking to reporters in Italy, Pompeo admitted he was in the room during the damning call.

"I was on the phone call," Pompeo said, as CNN reports.

"I was on the phone call."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image