Another Republican retires from the House rather than face re-election
Rep. Greg Walden (R-OR) is the latest Republican to retire from the House of Representatives.
The Oregon Republican said he was confident he could win another term, but the 62-year-old instead decided to leave Congress when his term ends in January 2021, reported Politico.
The 62-year-old Walden, the top Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, is the 17th House GOP member to announce their retirement in this election cycle.
The former radio station owner has served in Congress since 1998.
Viewers horrified as Chicago cops cheer on Trump’s ‘disgusting’ attacks against their city
Published22 mins ago
onOctober 28, 2019
ByBrad Reed
President Donald Trump on Monday delivered a rambling speech in front of police in Chicago in which he repeatedly trashed their city while also disparaging Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.
Among other things, Trump called Chicago an "embarrassment" to the nation, falsely claimed that it was more dangerous than Afghanistan, and accused Johnson of putting "criminals and illegal aliens before the citizens of Chicago."
David Cay Johnston on Trump’s lying, crazy, self-absorbed weekend
Published35 mins ago
onOctober 28, 2019
That Donald Trump is manifestly unfit to be president, and cannot be trusted with national security secrets, was on full display Sunday morning.
What should have been a simple but triumphant announcement on the death of a dangerous man, the ideological leader of ISIS, became a display of Trump’s sick mind. It also showed that Trump’s claims to have defeated ISIS are nonsense.
During the announcement, Trump lied repeatedly because that is just what he does. He didn’t even tell Americans that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi committed suicide, killing three children as well, before he could be assassinated. Instead, Trump created the false impression that American forces killed al-Baghdadi, saying it was “something really amazing to see…as though you were watching a movie.”