Quantcast
Connect with us

Baghdadi’s death has become part of Trump’s reality show and desperate attempt at praise

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump has spent the better part of his term in the White House attacking American intelligence services. But over the weekend, it was the CIA and Kurdish allies who helped ensure the death of ISIS commander Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Yet, when Trump made the announcement early Sunday morning, Trump treated the action like a kind of reality show.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Daily Beast made the observation, saying that it’s almost as if Trump was announcing a new movie he wants everyone to see: “Bring Me the Head of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.”

In his attempt to copy former President Barack Obama’s announcement that the military had killed former Taliban leader Osama bin Laden, Trump posted a photo of his team watching the military mission against Baghdadi. Though, there’s some question about the time-stamp on the photo.

“It was absolutely perfect, as though you were watching a movie,” Trump said about the military action.

“No doubt a fictional movie about the raid already is being planned and scripts written,” speculated The Daily Beast. “But if Trump’s account is accurate, the actual video would be much more powerful than a docudrama for the purpose of dissuading potential jihadists and, in his mind, impressing potential voters for Donald J. Trump in next year’s presidential election.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When describing the death, Trump went into brutal and gruesome detail in a way that made commentators fear it might inflame ISIS fighters.

When Obama gave the word to go after bin Laden, he and other military and security advisers agreed not to share the video of the action because it could compromise future actions. Trump, by contrast, may release the video of the Baghdadi death, because the victory lap is more important for him as he desperately seeks praise and recognition.

“But quite apart from Trump’s worthy desire to undermine the messaging of the still virulent ISIS organization, there is also his unworthy inclination to gloat. Remember when Trump tweeted a highly classified high-resolution image of a failed Iranian missile launch earlier this year for little more reason, it would seem, that smug self-satisfaction?” wrote The Beast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ironically, Trump criticized Obama heavily for taking too much credit for the death of bin Laden.

Read the full analysis from The Daily Beast.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Baghdadi’s death has become part of Trump’s reality show and desperate attempt at praise

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 27, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has spent the better part of his term in the White House attacking American intelligence services. But over the weekend, it was the CIA and Kurdish allies who helped ensure the death of ISIS commander Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Yet, when Trump made the announcement early Sunday morning, Trump treated the action like a kind of reality show.

The Daily Beast made the observation, saying that it's almost as if Trump was announcing a new movie he wants everyone to see: "Bring Me the Head of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trey Gowdy has no idea if he’s still working for Trump or not

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 27, 2019

By

Former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) can't work for any government-related jobs until 12 months after he leaves his job as a lobbyist. When President Donald Trump hired Gowdy on the recommendation of his chief of staff, it was revealed that Gowdy spoke out against former President Barack Obama's administration, saying that no administration is allowed to defy subpoenas for investigations, which is exactly what Trump is doing.

It's for that reason that Politico wondered if Gowdy is even still working for Trump's impeachment team.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s glorification of ISIS leader’s gory death panned by critics

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 27, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's announcement Sunday morning that the U.S. military killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria on Saturday night was peppered with glorifications of the violence that led to the militant's death that critics found unsettling.

"He died like a dog," said Trump of al-Baghdadi.

The president recounted the militant leader's last moments in detail in a Sunday morning news conference:

He died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming. The compound had been cleared by this time, with people either surrendering or being shot and killed. Eleven young children were moved out of the house un-injured. The only ones remaining were Baghdadi in the tunnel, who had dragged three children with him to certain death. He reached the end of the tunnel, as our dogs chased him down. He ignited his vest, killing himself and the three children. His body was mutilated by the blast, but test results gave certain and positive identification.

Continue Reading
 
 