Beloved lawmaker Elijah Cummings lies in state in US Capitol
US lawmakers put their impeachment feud aside Thursday to unite in marking the passing of a highly respected House Democrat who had helped lead the investigation of President Donald Trump.
Congressman Elijah Cummings, who died last week at age 68, was honored with a ceremony in the US Capitol’s Statuary Hall, where the longtime legislator lay in state ahead of his burial Friday in his home city of Baltimore, Maryland.
Cummings is the first African-American lawmaker to lie in state in the Capitol, a symbol of the broad respect and admiration he earned in Congress even as he took on a prominent investigative role in recent months that frustrated members of the Republican Party.
“Elijah was truly a master of the House,” a mentor to young lawmakers and a champion for justice, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said in paying tribute to her colleague during the memorial service attended by Cummings family members, hundreds of lawmakers and other dignitaries.
The flag-draped coffin lay in what is sometimes known as the Old Hall of the House, where Abraham Lincoln, responsible for abolishing slavery in the United States, served as a congressman before he became president. The hall now features a statue of civil rights icon Rosa Parks.
Cummings, the son of sharecroppers, was first elected to Congress in 1996 as a representative for his majority-black city, rising to become one of the most powerful House members and an influential Pelosi ally.
At the time of his death Cummings was chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, one of three panels probing Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to dig up dirt on Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden in order to help Trump’s political prospects.
Cummings and Trump clashed publicly, most notably in July when the president took to Twitter to bash Baltimore as a “rat and rodent infested mess” unfit for humans, and blamed it on Cummings. Many Democratic lawmakers described the provocative attacks as racist.
Cummings responded by inviting Trump to come with him to walk the streets of Baltimore. Trump never took up the offer, although he tweeted his condolences for the “highly respected political leader” upon his death.
The politics of the moment fell away as lawmakers came together to remember one of their own.
Congressman Mark Meadows, a conservative Republican, is on the opposite end of the ideological spectrum from Cummings, but the two men became dear friends over years of serving together.
“Perhaps this place, and this country, would be better served with a few more unexpected friendships,” Meadows said.
New Jersey looking to pull Trump golf club liquor licenses after drunk patron caused fatal car crash
The state of New Jersey is looking to revoke the liquor licenses from at least one of President Donald Trump's golf clubs in the state after one of its patrons caused a fatal accident while driving under the influence.
The Washington Post's David Fahrenthold reports that the Trump golf course in Colts Neck, N.J. has received a letter from New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal that accuses it of over-serving alcohol to a patron named Andrew G. Halder, who went on to cause a vehicular wreck that wound up killing his own father.
Turkey orders Trump to hand over top Kurdish commander
President Donald Trump is now being ordered to hand over a Kurdish military commander by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an, Axios reported.
In an interview with state TV on Thursday, Erdo?an said that the U.S. should hand over Mazloum Kobani Abdi, saying that he is a "wanted terrorist."
Turkey isn't exactly the most reliable when it comes to opinions on the Kurdish people, they're the ones who waged an ethnic cleansing bombing campaign before American special forces were scrambling to get out of Syria.
Mike Pence blasts the NBA for ‘acting like a wholly owned subsidiary’ of China’s Communist Party
US Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday sharply denounced the NBA for not speaking out more forcefully on China as he vowed support for Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters.
In a wide-ranging speech on US-China relations, Pence lashed Beijing over its trading behavior, assertive military posture and treatment of religious minorities but also said the United States ultimately wanted a "constructive" relationship.
"The United States does not seek confrontation with China. We seek a level playing field, open markets, fair trade and a respect for our values," he said at the Woodrow Wilson Center for International Scholars.