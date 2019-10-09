Beto O’Rourke unveils sweeping women’s rights plan

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is set to unveil a sweeping plan Wednesday morning in an effort to emphasize that he is committed to prioritizing the needs and concerns of women across the country. A draft of the plan, obtained by Salon, details O’Rourke’s policy proposals, which range from fighting for equal pay and paid parental leave to pushing for abortion rights and better maternal health services.

The effort comes roughly a week before O’Rourke, a former Texas congressman, is expected to take the stage alongside 11 other Democratic presidential hopefuls for the fourth primary debate of the 2020 race.

“It’s long past time that we level the playing field and fully address the inequalities women still face in America today,” O’Rourke told Salon. “We must continue to call out the barriers and inequalities women encounter every day, champion women in opportunities for advancement, and defend women against targeted violence and discrimination.”

To expand access to reproductive health and rights, O’Rourke calls for repealing the Hyde Amendment — which bans federal funding for most abortions — and guaranteeing private insurance coverage for abortion. He vows to make the right to abortion established in Roe v. Wade a part of federal law, so that it would stand even if Roe is overturned, and “appointing judges who respect Roe v. Wade as the settled law of the land.” He also promises, if elected, to reverse the Trump administration’s “gag rule” and to direct the Food and Drug Administration to remove “labeling instructions that impose barriers to medication-based abortions.”

Other presidential candidates have put forth policies for defending reproductive rights. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker said he would create a White House Office of Reproductive Freedom, while Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders would make abortion free to all patients under his “Medicare for All” health plan.

