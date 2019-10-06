Beto says he has ‘no fears’ about Bernie’s fitness for office: ‘There isn’t a more energized, energetic candidate’
Beto O’Rourke told reporters Saturday that he has no concerns about Sen. Bernie Sanders’s fitness for the presidency following the Vermont senator’s brief hospitalization for a heart attack last week.
“There isn’t a more important voice out there on some of the most important issues that this country faces,” said O’Rourke, a former Texas congressman and current 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. “There isn’t a more energized, energetic candidate and campaigner keeping up a relentless schedule.”
“I have no fears about Bernie Sanders, and [it] does not cause me any concern at all,” O’Rourke added, referring to Sanders’s hospitalization. “And really all I wish for him is a full and speedy recovery, and his ability to get back after it on the campaign trail. Grateful that he’s a candidate and grateful to be in this race with him.”
David Sirota, Sanders’s speechwriter, applauded O’Rourke’s remarks, which came as the Sanders campaign is pushing back against an emerging media narrative that the senator was not forthright about his health scare.
“A class act,” tweeted Sirota.
Sanders was discharged from the hospital Friday after two and a half days. On Tuesday, the campaign said Sanders had a heart stent procedure after the senator experienced chest discomfort on the trail in Nevada.
Upon Sanders’s exit from the hospital Friday, the campaign released a statement from the senator’s doctors announcing he was treated for a myocardial infarction, the medical term for a heart attack.
Responding to criticism of the way the campaign handled Sanders’s hospitalization and diagnosis, Mike Casca, senior communications adviser for Sanders, tweeted: “Give me a break. We consistently updated the press and supporters on the senator’s condition during his stay through statements and a gaggle with Jane, and we released all the information from his doctors as he was discharged.”
In a video posted on Twitter hours after leaving the hospital, Sanders expressed gratitude for the love and well-wishes he received and said he is “feeling so much better.”
“See you soon on the campaign trail,” Sanders said.
2020 Election
Susan Collins ripped Trump for ‘completely inappropriate’ behavior — here’s why he can’t attack her
President Donald Trump is unable to attack Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) the way he normally lashes out at Republican critics, NBC News White House correspondent Hans Nichols explained on Saturday.
“I thought the president made a big mistake by asking China to get involved in investigating a political opponent,” Collins said, as the Bangor Daily News reported.
“It’s completely inappropriate," the GOP senator added.
2020 Election
Trump just launched a stealth attack on seniors’ health care
Watch out, older Americans and people with disabilities! President Trump just announced a plan to give corporate health insurers more control over your health care. His new executive order calls for “market-based” pricing, which would drive up costs for everyone with Medicare, eviscerate traditional Medicare, and steer more people into for-profit “Medicare Advantage” plans.
Seema Verma, the Trump appointee who heads the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), may not have warned Trump about the slew of government audits revealing that many Medicare Advantage plans pose “an imminent and serious risk to the health of… enrollees.” They also overcharge taxpayers to the tune of $10 billion a year.
2020 Election
White House candidate Bernie Sanders suffered heart attack, doctors confirm
Doctors confirmed on Friday that US Senator Bernie Sanders suffered a heart attack three days ago, as they announced that he had been released from the hospital in Las Vegas.
Sanders, 78, said he felt "great," according to a statement from his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
"Sen. Sanders was diagnosed with a myocardial infarction," his doctors said in the statement, using the medical term for a heart attack.
"Two stents were placed in a blocked coronary artery in a timely fashion. All other arteries were normal.