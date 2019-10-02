Beyonce’s dad reveals his battle with breast cancer
Mathew Knowles, the father of pop diva Beyonce, has revealed his battle with breast cancer and urged other men to get tested for the disease.
The 67-year-old music executive discussed his illness in an interview on “Good Morning America” Wednesday, saying he was diagnosed earlier this summer after he and his wife noticed recurring dots of blood on his shirts and on their bedsheets.
“Of all the things I could get, why would I get this?” he said, describing his initial reaction. “From a man’s perspective, I’m thinking, why me?”
Knowles said he underwent surgery the last week of July and was now “doing really good.”
“I’m hoping by me coming here today, speaking out, letting folks know that you can survive this but it has to be early detection, and I can’t overemphasize the word early,” he told “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan.
Knowles added that his battle with cancer has changed his outlook on life and that his type of cancer means he is also at high risk of getting melanoma as well as prostate and pancreatic cancer.
“This is genetics,” said Knowles, who managed Beyonce from the late 1990s until they amicably cut business ties in 2011.
“It also means that my kids have a higher chance, a higher risk, even my grandkids have a higher risk. And they handled it like they should. They went and got the test,” he said.
Knowles said it was essential that men, especially black men, who are more at risk of getting breast cancer, be more aware and get tested.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each year about 245,000 women and about 2,200 men are diagnosed with breast cancer.
About 41,000 women and 460 men in the US die each year from breast cancer.
October is breast cancer awareness month.
© 2019 AFP
India-Pakistan nuclear war could kill 100 million, trigger global cooling
The year is 2025 and militants have attacked India's parliament, killing most of its leaders. New Delhi retaliates by sending tanks into the part of Kashmir controlled by Pakistan.
Fearing it will be overrun, Islamabad hits the invading forces with its battlefield nuclear weapons, triggering an escalating exchange that becomes the deadliest conflict in history and sends millions of tons of thick, black smoke into the upper atmosphere.
This scenario was modeled by researchers in a new paper published on Wednesday, which envisaged more than 100 million immediate deaths followed by global mass starvation as the planet enters a new period of cooling, with temperatures not seen since the last Ice Age.
Whistleblower contacted House Intel ‘for guidance’ before filing his complaint: NYT
The whistleblower whose complaint launched the impeachment inquiry had given the House Intelligence Committee a vague preview of his concerns while seeking information on how to file his complaint.
"The Democratic head of the House Intelligence Committee, Representative Adam B. Schiff of California, learned about the outlines of a C.I.A. officer’s concerns that President Trump had abused his power days before the officer filed a whistle-blower complaint, according to a spokesman and current and former American officials," The New York Times reported Wednesday.
CNN
‘He’s in a tailspin’: Source tells CNN Trump is off the rails and ‘it’s chaos inside the White House’
CNN political Analyst Gloria Borger observed on Wednesday that President Donald Trump seems to be "in a tailspin."
Borger's remarks followed a wild Oval Office press conference, in which Trump suggested that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) should be investigated for treason.
"He's in a tailspin," Borger explained. "I was communicating yesterday with somebody very close to the White House who said, 'Look, it's chaos inside the White House. There is nobody there who can say no to him. There's nobody blocking the door to his office.'"