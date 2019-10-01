Bill Clinton pays tribute to his ‘good friend’ Jacques Chirac
Former US President Bill Clinton paid tribute to Jacques Chirac following a funeral service for the former French leader in Paris on Monday.
“What a good representative for France he was because he was always upbeat, always positive, always very French, very protective of French interests but in a way that brought people together not drove them apart. I mean look who came today. He tried to bring people together,” Clinton told FRANCE 24’s Clovis Casali.
“Inclusive nationalism works better than exclusive nationalism in a world full of complex problems that cross national borders. It’s what we’re dealing with. That’s why I kind of wish old Jacques was around out there plugging along. And it’s an interesting thing because we didn’t agree on everything politically but these are where people on the right and the left should be able to agree that diverse groups make better decisions than lone geniuses. And that science is a better guide to making environmental policy and trying to preserve the species than just blatant self interest or ideological bent. I liked Chirac. I liked him and I’ll miss him.”
Clinton was amongst dozens of world leaders who joined mourners in Paris to pay their final respects to France’s former president, as the country held a national day of mourning.
WATCH:
Facebook to pay ‘subset’ of news tab publishers
Facebook said Monday it plans to pay only a portion of the publishers whose stories appear in a news "tab" set to launch in the weeks ahead.
Facebook recently confirmed plans for a News Tab that will be edited by seasoned journalists, in a departure from its longstanding practice of letting algorithms dictate a user's experience.
A human team will select relevant, reliable breaking and top news stories.
"The number of publishers included in the news tab will grow over time," Facebook spokeswoman Mari Melguizo said in response to an AFP inquiry.
Hold the vodka: Russians cut drinking 40 percent under Putin
Russians might have a reputation as a nation of hard drinkers, but a report by the World Health Organization published Tuesday showed their alcohol consumption has dropped by more than 40 percent from its peak in the early 2000s.
The WHO put the decrease down to a raft of measures brought in since sport-loving President Vladimir Putin came to power in 2000, including restrictions on alcohol sales and the promotion of healthy lifestyles.
"The Russian Federation has long been considered one of the heaviest-drinking countries in the world," the report said, adding that alcohol was a major contributor to a spike in deaths in the 1990s.
California governor moves to allow college athletes to be paid
The governor of California Gavin Newsom is spearheading a move to allow American college athletes be paid despite pushback from the National Collegiate Athletic Association.
Newsom signed a bill Monday to allow US athletes to hire agents and make money from endorsements but the California bill won't come into effect for 27 months.
Newsom is hoping the bill, called Fair Pay to Play Act, has a domino effect.
"It's going to initiate dozens of other states to do similar legislation. And it's going to change college sports for the better by having now the interest, finally, of the athletes on par with the interests of the institutions," said Newsom. "Now we're rebalancing that power arrangement."