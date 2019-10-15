Billionaire ex-New York mayor Bloomberg still dreams of becoming president and yearns to stop Warren — what could go wrong?
Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is considering jumping into the presidential race as polls show Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren pulling even with Vice President Joe Biden — or perhaps pulling ahead — in the race for the Democratic nomination.
Bloomberg, a billionaire who founded the media company Bloomberg L.P., has “indicated to associates” in recent weeks that Biden’s struggles against Warren are making him rethink his decision to stay out of the race, CNBC reports.
Bloomberg has told his inner circle that he is “still looking at” running for president, according to the report, though associates said he would only jump in if Biden slid so badly that he is forced to drop out early in the primaries. CNBC previously reported that Bloomberg was considering spending more than $100 million of his own money to fund a centrist run.
“I think it’s something he wants. He has not been shy about that,” a Bloomberg associate told the outlet. “Nothing can happen unless Biden drops out, and that’s not happening anytime soon.”
Numerous polls published this month have shown Warren surge ahead of Biden nationally, as well as in Iowa and New Hampshire. (Although the Real Clear Politics average still shows Biden with about a six-point lead over Warren.) There has been no indication that Biden is considering dropping out, and his campaign team has told donors that they plan to target states that vote later in the primary schedule.
‘I don’t care’: Watch Kamala Harris shut down Chris Hayes for asking a dumb question about Trump
Sen. Kamala Harris shut down MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes during a post-debate interview on Tuesday evening.
Hayes questioned Harris about her call for Twitter to follow their terms of service and kick President Donald Trump off of the platform.
"Do you think he puts people’s lives in danger when he targets them in tweets?" Hayes asked.
"Absolutely," Harris replied.
"Do you think he knows that?" Hayes asked.
"Does it matter?" Harris replied.
"The fact is he did it. The fact is that he is irresponsible, he is erratic," she explained. "He is like a 2-year-old with a machine gun."
Democrats blast Trump and demand his impeachment at CNN debate
Democratic White House hopefuls united in searing condemnation of Donald Trump during their fourth debate Tuesday, saying the president has broken the law, abused his power, and deserves to be impeached.
From the opening moments, most of the dozen candidates on stage launched fierce broadsides against Trump over the Ukrainian scandal at the heart of the impeachment inquiry.
"The impeachment must go forward," said Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is neck and neck with former vice president Joe Biden at the head of the 2020 nominations race.
"Impeachment is the way that we establish that this man will not be permitted to break the law over and over without consequences," she thundered.
Here are 3 winners and 4 losers from the CNN/NYT Democratic presidential primary debate
Twelve Democrats took to the stage Tuesday night for yet another debate in the party's 2020 president primary hosted by CNN and the New York Times.
After only ten candidates qualified for the previous debate, an additional two — Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and wealthy donor and former hedge fund manager Tom Steyer — made it to the stage this round for an even more crowded event.
The candidates discussed a range of important policy issues, but since the format was a debate, and they're all competing for the same nomination, it is ultimately most critical who won and who lost the night. Here are three winners and four losers — necessarily a subjective assessment, of course — from the debate: