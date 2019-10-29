Bipartisan bill for better parental paid leave is actually a loan, not a benefit: watchdog group
A bipartisan proposal to give parents better paid leave isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, according to a policy group that says the proposal is misleading.
As WGN points out, the bill put forth by Senators Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) allows new parents to get a tax credit earlier than usual, giving them $5,000 as soon as a child is born.
“We’ve created a program which does not raise taxes, does not increase the deficit, has no mandates,” Cassidy said.
But according to Kathleen Romig of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, the money is a loan, not a benefit. Romig says that families will have to pay the money back at a rate of $500 per year for the next 10 years.
“It would be difficult for many families to repay that amount,” she told WGN.
While Romig wants to see politicians advocate for policies that offer new benefits and job protections for families, Cassidy and Sinema’s bill is “not what this is.”
