BUSTED: GOP lawmakers caught regurgitating lies from White House talking points on ‘deep state’ whistleblower

Published

1 min ago

on

Lies coming out of the mouths of Republican lawmakers were likely put there by the White House, according to a report on Tuesday.

HuffPost’s Jennifer Bendery pointed out on Twitter that Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) had refuted statements made by his fellow Republicans about a whistleblower who alleges President Donald Trump tried to get one or more foreign governments to interfere in U.S. politics.

According to Bendery, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Sen. David Purdue (R-GA) and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) have all been caught repeating a falsehood that was found on White Hose talking points claiming real whistleblowers do not have “second-hand” knowledge of the alleged crimes.

The talking points also blamed the “deep state” for an attack on Donald Trump’s presidency.

In fact, a whistleblower is not required to have first-hand knowledge of the issue. But this whistleblower is said to have relayed first-hand accounts in the complaint.

Read the statements and the talking points below.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
