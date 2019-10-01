BUSTED: GOP lawmakers caught regurgitating lies from White House talking points on ‘deep state’ whistleblower

Lies coming out of the mouths of Republican lawmakers were likely put there by the White House, according to a report on Tuesday.

HuffPost’s Jennifer Bendery pointed out on Twitter that Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) had refuted statements made by his fellow Republicans about a whistleblower who alleges President Donald Trump tried to get one or more foreign governments to interfere in U.S. politics.

According to Bendery, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Sen. David Purdue (R-GA) and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) have all been caught repeating a falsehood that was found on White Hose talking points claiming real whistleblowers do not have “second-hand” knowledge of the alleged crimes.

The talking points also blamed the “deep state” for an attack on Donald Trump’s presidency.

In fact, a whistleblower is not required to have first-hand knowledge of the issue. But this whistleblower is said to have relayed first-hand accounts in the complaint.

Read the statements and the talking points below.

Grassley's statement doesn't just shut down Trump's comments on what constitutes a whistleblower. It shuts down many of his GOP colleagues making the same false argument that a whistleblower is defined by someone who has firsthand knowledge of a situation. pic.twitter.com/76e1BSG0Zm — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 1, 2019

For ex, here's @SenBillCassidy on Thurs to reporters: "The definition of a whistleblower is somebody who has firsthand knowledge of a situation. So I think that we are giving too much credence, or at least credit, to someone who does not meet the definition of a whistleblower." — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 1, 2019

And here's @sendavidperdue making the same false claim to reporters on Thursday: "First of all, it's not a whistleblower because he wasn't in the room. He wasn't on the phone call. This is second or third or fourth hand information." — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 1, 2019

Here's @JohnCornyn also falsely claiming that the Ukraine whistleblower isn't a real whistleblower.https://t.co/SRST8BX3Vz — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 1, 2019

