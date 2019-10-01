California governor moves to allow college athletes to be paid
The governor of California Gavin Newsom is spearheading a move to allow American college athletes be paid despite pushback from the National Collegiate Athletic Association.
Newsom signed a bill Monday to allow US athletes to hire agents and make money from endorsements but the California bill won’t come into effect for 27 months.
Newsom is hoping the bill, called Fair Pay to Play Act, has a domino effect.
“It’s going to initiate dozens of other states to do similar legislation. And it’s going to change college sports for the better by having now the interest, finally, of the athletes on par with the interests of the institutions,” said Newsom. “Now we’re rebalancing that power arrangement.”
The bill, which comes into effect in January 2023, threatens to disrupt the business model of American college sports and in June, NCAA President Mark Emmert said if the bill became California law, schools in the state could be prohibited from participating in NCAA championships.
“As a membership organization, the NCAA agrees changes are needed to continue to support student-athletes, but improvement needs to happen on a national level through the NCAA’s rules-making process,” an NCAA spokesman said on Monday.
“Unfortunately, this new law already is creating confusion for current and future student-athletes, coaches, administrators and campuses, and not just in California.”
Red meat unhealthy? Maybe not, after all.
Cutting back on red meat is standard medical advice to prevent cancer and heart disease -- but a review of dozens of studies has concluded that the potential risk is low and evidence uncertain.
In new guidelines published on Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine, a panel of researchers from seven countries suggested that "adults continue current unprocessed red meat consumption."
The advice -- which immediately drew a sharp reaction from other experts -- added that adults should also "continue current processed meat consumption."
The GOP’s latest rush to undermine the Ukraine whistleblower reeks of desperation
President Trump and his allies have trotted out a tired defensive strategy against mounting allegations that Trump entangled a foreign government — or perhaps several of them — in his personal and political destiny. It reeks of desperation.
Initially, Trump allies rejoiced that a non-verbatim recounting of a phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lacked a clear display of quid pro quo — even though Trump asked for a "favor" from Zelensky while discussing the release of U.S. military aid to Ukraine. But now they are waging an all-out assault against the whistleblower who first brought the July call to light. They’ve also sought to deflected by directing unfounded ire at the Trump-appointed inspector general of the intelligence community, who deemed the whistleblower’s complaint “credible.” And in perhaps their most predictable move, Trump allies have returned to the deepest well of right-wing paranoia: Hillary Clinton’s emails.
Global opera legend Jessye Norman dies at 74
Superstar singer Jessye Norman, an American soprano who showcased her majestic yet intimate voice at opera houses and orchestras around the world, died Monday, her family said. She was 74 years old.
One of the contemporary era's most revered opera singers, the Grammy-winner died "surrounded by loved ones" at a New York hospital due to septic shock and multi-organ failure, the result of complications from a spinal cord injury sustained in 2015, according to a statement obtained by AFP via a spokeswoman.
"We are so proud of Jessye's musical achievements and the inspiration that she provided to audiences around the world that will continue to be a source of joy," said her family.