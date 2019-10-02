Calls for Trump-supporting billionaire Steve Schwarzman to apologize for saying ‘maybe Bernie Sanders shouldn’t exist’
“Maybe Steve Schwarzman should apologize for making such a disgusting comment,” said Sanders speechwriter David Sirota.
Following news Wednesday that Sen. Bernie Sanders underwent heart surgery to treat an artery blockage, Sanders speechwriter David Sirota demanded that billionaire financier Steve Schwarzman apologize for his comment Tuesday evening that “maybe Bernie Sanders shouldn’t exist.”
“Maybe Steve Schwarzman should apologize for making such a disgusting comment,” Sirota tweeted Wednesday.
“I’m not going anywhere. But billionaires can be damn sure they’ll pay their fair share when I am president.”
—Sen. Bernie Sanders
Schwarzman’s remark came during an event promoting his book at the New York Public Library Tuesday night. The financier and adviser to President Donald Trump was asked to respond to Sanders’s recent comment that billionaires, as a class, should not exist.
“I don’t think that billionaires should exist,” Sanders, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, told the New York Times last month in an interview on his wealth tax plan. “This proposal does not eliminate billionaires, but it eliminates a lot of the wealth that billionaires have, and I think that’s exactly what we should be doing.”
Sanders hit back at Schwarzman on Twitter Tuesday after the billionaire’s comments surfaced online.
“I’m not going anywhere,” tweeted Sanders. “But billionaires can be damn sure they’ll pay their fair share when I am president.”
I’m not going anywhere. But billionaires can be damn sure they’ll pay their fair share when I am president. https://t.co/oV4bj9gm3T
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 2, 2019
Warren Gunnels, a senior adviser to Sanders, estimated Schwarzman would pay over a billion dollars more in taxes under the Vermont senator’s wealth tax proposal.
“Schwarzman is worth $17 billion,” Gunnels tweeted. “He would pay over $1.1 billion more in taxes under Bernie’s plan to tax the extreme wealth of the top 0.1 percent. Schwarzman also compared Obama to Hitler when he tried to close the carried interest loophole. Disgusting.”
2020 Election
Former GOP congressman Sessions considering a 2020 comeback — by running in a different district
Former Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions appears poised to make a comeback attempt — but not in his old Dallas-based district.
Sessions, who lost reelection last year, plans to announce Thursday he's running for the seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, according to McLennan County GOP Chairman Jon R. Ker. The announcement will be at the county party headquarters in Waco, added Ker, who said he spoke with Sessions on Tuesday.
2020 Election
Could President Trump be impeached and convicted — but also re-elected?
The launching of an “official impeachment inquiry” into President Donald Trump’s conduct has sailed America into largely uncharted waters.
While there have been demands for the impeachment of many presidents, just three previous ones — Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton — have faced formal impeachment inquiries, and the Senate convicted none of them. None of those three sought reelection.
2020 Election
‘Existential’ threat: Leaked audio of Mark Zuckerberg proves just how scared big tech is of Elizabeth Warren
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has been among the top three candidates in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, has called for Facebook and other large tech companies to be broken up into smaller companies. Not surprisingly, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg opposes that idea — and the 35-year-old tech entrepreneur, in leaked audio posted by The Verge, anticipates a possible legal battle if Warren becomes president.