Quantcast
Connect with us

Canada’s Conservative leader announces he is ‘in the process of renouncing his American citizenship’

Published

1 min ago

on

As voters in Canada prepare to go to the polls in less than three weeks for a federal general election, the campaign received a shakeup on Wednesday when it was revealed the Conservative party leader is an American.

“Andrew Scheer’s campaign confirmed Thursday that the Conservative leader is a citizen of both Canada and the United States, but said he’s in the process of renouncing his American citizenship,” the Toronto Star reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simon Jefferies, a spokesperson for Conservatives, defended the immigration status while also promising it would be fixed.

“Like millions of Canadians, one of Mr. Scheer’s parents was born in another country and immigrated to Canada to start a family,” Jefferies wrote in a statement. “Once Mr. Scheer became leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, he decided he would renounce his U.S. citizenship before the election.”

Scheer claims he has never voted in an American election.

“To renounce U.S. citizenship, an applicant must appear in person before a U.S. diplomatic officer or at a U.S. embassy and sign an oath of renunciation. The U.S. Embassy in Ottawa is 4.8 kilometres away from Scheer’s official residence, Stornoway,” the Star noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jagmeet Singh of the New Democratic party and Yves-François Blanchet of Bloc Québécois and Elizabeth May of the Green party are among those also challenging Liberal party leader, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in the October 21st election.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Canada’s Conservative leader announces he is ‘in the process of renouncing his American citizenship’

Published

1 min ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

As voters in Canada prepare to go to the polls in less than three weeks for a federal general election, the campaign received a shakeup on Wednesday when it was revealed the Conservative party leader is an American.

"Andrew Scheer’s campaign confirmed Thursday that the Conservative leader is a citizen of both Canada and the United States, but said he’s in the process of renouncing his American citizenship," the Toronto Star reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump recalled the Ukrainian ambassador after Giuliani complained she wasn’t supporting his anti-Biden conspiracy theories: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump recalled Marie Yovanovitch, the U.S. ambassador to the Ukraine, after his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani complained that she wasn't helping him advance his conspiracy theory about former Vice President Joe Biden and his family's business dealings in the region.

According to the report, Giuliani "reminded the president of complaints percolating among Trump supporters that she had displayed an anti-Trump bias in private conversations. In Mr. Giuliani’s view, she also had been an obstacle to efforts to push Ukraine to investigate Mr. Biden and his son, Hunter."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Fox legal analyst drops the hammer on Trump: The House will impeach him – and he will lose the upper hand

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano explained to Neil Cavuto on Thursday why he believes the House of Representatives will vote to impeach President Donald Trump -- and why he thinks that will shift the balance of power away from the White House.

"Forget about who the president was talking to and when. Signs today he is going to keep pitching for leaders to take his case and getting answers but anything could take a look," Cavuto reported.

"That makes three countries that we know of to whom the president has reached out to help sort out anything they might have on Joe Biden or his son, Hunter. A doubling down, tripling down on something the president insists is on the up and up," he said. "What do you think?"

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image