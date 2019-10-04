‘Case closed!’ Trump declares himself innocent despite damning texts revealed by former Ukraine envoy

President Donald Trump declared himself vindicated by text messages revealed by his former special envoy to Ukraine, although the communications show the White House pressured the country to investigate Joe Biden.

Kurt Volker met with lawmakers Thursday in closed-door sessions that Republicans say did not yield any substantial evidence of wrongdoing, but the former diplomat turned over text messages showing that Ukraine aid was explicitly tied to investigating the president’s political rival.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Washington Times, ‘Ukraine envoy blows ‘massive hole’ into Democrat accusations. Republicans at hearing find no Trump Pressure,'” Trump tweeted. “The Ukrainian President also strongly stated that NO pressure was put on him. Case Closed!”