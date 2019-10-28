Colombia elects first woman, who is openly gay, mayor of Bogota
Claudia Lopez, a symbol of the fight against corruption in Colombia, on Sunday became the first woman to be elected mayor of the capital Bogota.
The 49-year-old center-left candidate, who is openly gay, won the local election with 35.2 percent of the vote ahead of liberal Carlos Fernando Galan (32.5 percent) with almost all votes counted.
“Not only did we win but we’re changing history,” ex-senator Lopez said on Twitter.
Gracias a todas y todos los maestros, mentores, jefes, colegas, compañeros, amigos y ciudadanos que me enseñaron, quisieron y apoyaron para llegar a éste día en la vida.
Gracias a mi ciudad y su extraordinaria ciudadanía por confiar y darme esta oportunidad.
Vamos a honrarla! pic.twitter.com/Ain6n2jtva
— Claudia López 👍 (@ClaudiaLopez) October 28, 2019
President Ivan Duque said the local elections around the country had attracted the “largest number of candidates in history.”
Lopez’s victory in the capital city of 7.2 million people is a significant step forward in a country used to being led by male liberal elites.
“Being a woman is not a fault, being a headstrong woman, firm… is not a fault. Being gay is not a fault, being a girl from a modest family is not a fault,” Lopez told AFP last week.
More than 36 million voters were called to vote for mayors, governors and local assemblies, with more than 116,000 candidates to choose from, 37 percent of whom were women.
The elections were beset by violence in more than a quarter of municipalities, the electoral mission observatory said.
Former left-wing guerrillas FARC, who became a political party in the historic 2016 peace accord that ended a half century of armed rebellion, took part in elections for the second time.
After a dismal showing in last year’s legislative elections, the ex-insurgents won a majority in only one municipal government in Colombia’s southwest.
In the country’s north, former guerrilla Guillermo Torres — known as the “FARC singer” for his performances of traditional Colombian “vallenato” folk music — won the mayoralty of Bolivar department for a left-wing coalition.
(AFP)
State of emergency declared as California wildfires rage
California's governor declared a statewide emergency on Sunday as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bore down on towns in the famed Sonoma wine region.
The so-called Kincade Fire, north of San Francisco, has spread to 30,000 acres (12,000 hectares) and was only 10 percent contained by Sunday evening, state fire authorities said.
The blaze, the largest of more than a dozen wildfires burning throughout the state, has destroyed dozens of homes and vineyards, including the renowned 150-year-old Soda Rock Winery.
Former Rep. John Conyers, who served in Congress for 53 Years, dies at 90
"He never once wavered in fighting for jobs, justice, and peace. We always knew where he stood on issues of equality and civil rights in the fight for the people."
Former Rep. John Conyers, whose 53 years in Congress were spent advocating for civil rights causes, died Sunday at 90.
"He never once wavered in fighting for jobs, justice and peace," Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), who was elected to Conyers' seat in 2018, said on Twitter. "We always knew where he stood on issues of equality and civil rights in the fight for the people."