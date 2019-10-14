Quantcast
‘Complete gibberish’: Experts weigh in on Trump announcement of sanctions ‘soon’ against Turkey

59 mins ago

Experts are weighing in after President Donald Trump finally admitted action must be taken against Turkey’s ethnic cleansing of the Kurds, a move wholly enabled when President Trump pulled out U.S. forces from the region last week. There has been bipartisan and worldwide condemnation of Trump’s actions, which immediately led to the death of at least dozens of now-former U.S. allies.

In a statement posted to Twitter Monday afternoon, Trump threatened sanctions and the raising of tariffs on Turkey, “soon.”

“I will soon be issuing an Executive Order authorizing the imposition of sanctions against current and former officials of the Government of Turkey and any persons contributing to Turkey’s destabilizing actions in northeast Syria,” Trump’s statement reads. “Likewise, the steel tariffs will be increased back up to 50 percent, the level prior to reduction in May. The United States will also immediately stop negotiations, being led by the Department of Commerce, with respect to a $100 billion trade deal with Turkey.”

Experts are weighing in, with some calling Trump’s threats too little, too late – especially given that Trump wholly and single-handedly created the disaster now confronting the world.

One, a researcher at the democracy and freedom watchdog Freedom House, called the president’s remarks “complete gibberish.”

Another, a senior editor at The Diplomat, an international affairs magazine called Trump’s statement “garbled nonsense.”

He also endorsed this observation:

Bloomberg News reporter notes there are not actually any sanctions yet, just a second round of threats:

Former Strategic Planner and Public Affairs official in the Office of the Secretary of Defense:

Crooked Media’s head writer:

Conservative pundit:

Journalist:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
