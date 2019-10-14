‘Complete gibberish’: Experts weigh in on Trump announcement of sanctions ‘soon’ against Turkey

Experts are weighing in after President Donald Trump finally admitted action must be taken against Turkey’s ethnic cleansing of the Kurds, a move wholly enabled when President Trump pulled out U.S. forces from the region last week. There has been bipartisan and worldwide condemnation of Trump’s actions, which immediately led to the death of at least dozens of now-former U.S. allies.

In a statement posted to Twitter Monday afternoon, Trump threatened sanctions and the raising of tariffs on Turkey, “soon.”

“I will soon be issuing an Executive Order authorizing the imposition of sanctions against current and former officials of the Government of Turkey and any persons contributing to Turkey’s destabilizing actions in northeast Syria,” Trump’s statement reads. “Likewise, the steel tariffs will be increased back up to 50 percent, the level prior to reduction in May. The United States will also immediately stop negotiations, being led by the Department of Commerce, with respect to a $100 billion trade deal with Turkey.”

Experts are weighing in, with some calling Trump’s threats too little, too late – especially given that Trump wholly and single-handedly created the disaster now confronting the world.

One, a researcher at the democracy and freedom watchdog Freedom House, called the president’s remarks “complete gibberish.”

Another, a senior editor at The Diplomat, an international affairs magazine called Trump’s statement “garbled nonsense.”

This is … garbled nonsense. — Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) October 14, 2019

He also endorsed this observation:

The Twitter Starfish is right. https://t.co/hsf3PCpkI0 — Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) October 14, 2019

Bloomberg News reporter notes there are not actually any sanctions yet, just a second round of threats:

It appears we have a second EO threatening sanctions on Turkey, with no actual sanctions yet Unclear what new authorities this gives to Treasury, State that they don’t already have Steel tariffs on Turkey go back up to 50% https://t.co/m5hGPfcpxc — Saleha Mohsin (@SalehaMohsin) October 14, 2019

Former Strategic Planner and Public Affairs official in the Office of the Secretary of Defense:

At this point putting sanctions on Turkey is tantamount to triaging a self-inflicted decapitation with Scotch Tape — Blickstein’s Monster (@AdamBlickstein) October 14, 2019

Crooked Media’s head writer:

it’s like punching a wall, then putting a poster over the hole, then putting out a press release that says “glad I fixed that hole in the wall!” https://t.co/qEe244ryun — Travis Helwig (@travishelwig) October 14, 2019

Conservative pundit:

Trump is going to sanction himself? https://t.co/ZsgkvsehTB — Rick Tyler (@rickwtyler) October 14, 2019

Journalist:

A Russian journalist just sent this tweet, with the following message: “Oh, look, Trump says he’s going to sanction Turkey for what he basically gave them permission to do last week. At this point, he’s Yeltsin, without the vodka.” https://t.co/vL7suFfKTt — Bryan MacDonald (@27khv) October 14, 2019