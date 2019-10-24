Crazed Trump supporters think John Legend and Chrissy Teigen run a global child sex trafficking ring

Singer John Legend and model Chrissy Teigen have come under fire from crazed Trump-loving conspiracy theorists who are baselessly accusing them of running a global child sex trafficking ring.

According to Teigen, the celebrity couple have been getting harassed by believers in the “QAnon” conspiracy theory who are falsely accusing them of being allies of Jeffrey Epstein, the late billionaire and accused pedophile who took his own life earlier this year.

“I can’t ignore them,” Teigen wrote on Twitter about the conspiracy theorists Thursday. “They aren’t trolls. They believe my husband and I traffick kids. I have pictures of them in my garage. I don’t think you know the magnitude of this — it’s not an ‘ignoring’ type situation.”

Teigen also on Thursday smacked down a Trump supporter who falsely accused her and Legend of being listed in Epstein’s flight logs.

“Like [somewhere] there is a chicken scratch list of… ‘epStEin FLIGHT loGs’ and wrote down jon + crissy and now they all believe this,” she wrote.

In a followup tweet, Teigen wrote that people can’t “even begin to comprehend the exhaustion” of being hounded by insane Trump supporters.

