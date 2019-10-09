Quantcast
Defense Intelligence Agency official arrested for leaking had attacked Edward Snowden for doing the same

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, the Department of Justice arrested Defense Intelligence Agency counterterrorism analyst Kyle Frese for leaking information to journalists.

“A U.S. intelligence official has been arrested and charged with leaking classified material to two journalists, the Justice Department announced on Wednesday afternoon. The official, Kyle Frese, appeared to be in a romantic relationship with one of the journalists, according to the Justice Department, citing social media pages,” The Daily Beast reported Wednesday.

The White House bureau chief for Voice of America, Steve Hernan, identified Frese’s Twitter account on Wednesday.

Just last month, the social media account attacked Edward Snowden for leaking.

“I suppose you of all people, would be a good judge of what information is too dangerous to be released?” Frese tweeted.

Screengrab of tweet from @HKFrese to @Snowden (screengrab)

