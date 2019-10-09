Dem Rep says Trump officials — including Bill Barr — should be jailed for refusing to comply with impeachment inquiry
During an appearance on CNN this Wednesday, Democratic Rep. John Garamendi (CA) said that it’s time Congress starts jailing Trump administration officials who refuse to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry.
“With regard for inherent contempt, I’ve been for that all along,” Garamendi said. “I think that if they come and they simply refuse to answer questions, I think it’s time to call in the sergeant at arms, march them off to a little jail, which we do happen to have in one of the rooms of the Capitol.”
When asked by CNN’s Poppy Harlow if he thought Attorney General William Barr should be among those put in jail, Garamendi replied in the affirmative.
“I think we ought to be prepared to go all out on this,” he said.
Garamendi was referring to a letter sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from the White House, saying that the Trump administration will not comply with the impeachment inquiry.
“In order to fulfill his duties to the American people, the Constitution, the executive branch and all future occupants of the office of the presidency, President Trump and his administration cannot participate in your partisan and unconstitutional inquiry under these circumstances,” the letter read.
Watch an excerpt of Garamendi’s interview below:
“It's time for us to put a vote on the floor, a resolution for the inquiry structured in such a way that it can move forward with full power of the Congress behind it. I think that's probably going to come in the next week or so,” @RepGaramendi says. https://t.co/wxkM3m0agi pic.twitter.com/TgbrD2DuBJ
— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) October 9, 2019
Dem Rep says Trump officials — including Bill Barr — should be jailed for refusing to comply with impeachment inquiry
During an appearance on CNN this Wednesday, Democratic Rep. John Garamendi (CA) said that it's time Congress starts jailing Trump administration officials who refuse to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry.
"With regard for inherent contempt, I've been for that all along," Garamendi said. "I think that if they come and they simply refuse to answer questions, I think it's time to call in the sergeant at arms, march them off to a little jail, which we do happen to have in one of the rooms of the Capitol."
Breaking Banner
Defense Intelligence Agency official arrested for leaking had attacked Edward Snowden for doing the same
On Wednesday, the Department of Justice arrested Defense Intelligence Agency counterterrorism analyst Kyle Frese for leaking information to journalists.
"A U.S. intelligence official has been arrested and charged with leaking classified material to two journalists, the Justice Department announced on Wednesday afternoon. The official, Kyle Frese, appeared to be in a romantic relationship with one of the journalists, according to the Justice Department, citing social media pages," The Daily Beast reported Wednesday.
Breaking Banner
Ex-Trump aide suggests Turkey is blackmailing Trump: ‘He is doing this for himself’
Former White House press secretary Anthony Scaramucci on Wednesday suggested that President Donald Trump gave Turkey the green light to slaughter America's Turkish allies in Syria because the president is being blackmailed.
"If media reports are accurate and Turkey has entered northern Syria — a disaster is in the making," Sen. Lindsey Graham R-SC) tweeted Wednesday. "Pray for our Kurdish allies who have been shamelessly abandoned by the Trump administration. This move ensures the reemergence of ISIS."
Scaramucci suggested that Graham, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, should launch an investigation into what motivated Trump to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria.