Democrats have a plan to accelerate public demand for Trump impeachment

Published

7 mins ago

on

According to a report from Politico, Democratic leaders are working with grassroots organizations to reach out to disaffected voters in an effort to drum up more support for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The report notes that the public was ahead of the Democratic leadership in their demand the president be brought to account for multiple crimes committed by the president while in office, but now top Democrats who urged caution and seeing the light and working with various groups.

“For several years now, the impeachment push has been defined by activists beating the drum on Trump — and powerful Democrats in Washington ignoring their calls,” Politico reports. “But in the two weeks since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry, this organizational hub has sprouted in D.C., commissioning polling, sponsoring ads and trying to guide the energy in the party toward a message and result the public will support, while counteracting a blistering, expensive anti-impeachment campaign from Trump and the Republican National Committee.”

According to Meagan Hatcher-Mays, director at the grassroots organization Indivisible, “It’s going to be very intense. It’s all hands-on-deck for grassroots folks and everybody in DC.”

Noting that “Republicans have spent $6.3 million in advertising on television, Google and Facebook focused on impeachment,” Politico reports that grassroots organizations are working hand-in-hand to respond.

“In the days since, more than two dozen major progressive organizations started joining a daily conference call, hosted by MoveOn.org, to share plans and strategize. Pelosi’s office has also circulated talking points to organizers off Capitol Hill, urging them to push the most basic facts surrounding Trump’s interactions with Ukraine,” Politico reports. “Democratic organizations are beginning to launch ad campaigns to counter Trump’s lead and make the case to voters that he should be impeached. Need to Impeach has already begun spending $3.1 million targeting Senate Republicans on impeachment.”

Politico also points out, “progressive digital organization ACRONYM this week launched a $1 million online campaign in five swing states focused on impeachment, and Indivisible and MoveOn.org are among the other organizations also considering running media campaigns.”

You can read more here.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
