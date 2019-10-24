Diplomat Bill Taylor’s ‘game changer’ testimony ‘points to quid pro quo’: anonymous GOP sources
Republican sources speaking to CNN say that diplomat Bill Taylor’s closed-door testimony is “reverberating” throughout Capitol Hill and is a “game changer.”
CNN reports that at least one GOP source says that Taylor’s testimony “points to quid pro quo.”
Taylor testified Tuesday that he had been told President Trump would withhold military aid to the country until it publicly declared investigations would be launched that could help his reelection chances — including into former Vice President Joe Biden, according to a copy of Taylor’s opening statement obtained by CNN.
Taylor, who was formerly the US Ambassador to Ukraine under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, was brought back to temporarily take on the role after Marie Yovanovitch was fired in May from the position. In a September text message made public earlier this month, Taylor voiced concerns to U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, over President Trump’s alleged pressuring of Ukraine to investigate his political rivals. “Are we now saying that security assistance and WH meeting are conditioned on investigations?” Taylor wrote on September 1.
Featured image via Wikipedia
Breaking Banner
‘The president confessed!’ Fox panel gets heated as conservatives try to undermine impeachment inquiry
A Fox News panel taking up the House Republicans storming of a closed-door hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump's administration grew heated on Thursday as a Trump defender equated the inquiry to a "kangaroo court" while another tried to patiently explain the president has already admitted to committing a crime.
Speaking with hosts Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith, Fox contributor Charlie Hurt claimed the hearings are "unfair" because they not open to the public.
"If these people [Democrats] actually want to get to the truth, then do it out in the open and do it fairly," Hurt claimed. "What they are talking about doing is not an attack on Donald Trump, it’s an attack on the American voter. They are talking about trying to undo an election and if they have a case that is so great that can justify that, come out with it and let us all see it."
CNN
Trump trade advisor says Americans ‘don’t have a right to know’ if administration tied China policy to getting dirt on Biden
It is a stunning confrontation, Peter Navarro, the White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy says the American people “don’t have a right to know” if the Trump administration has tied China trade policy to getting dirt on Joe Biden. President Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani have been engaged in an extortion scheme against Ukraine, using congressionally-approved military aid to try to strong arm that country.
“You don’t have a right to know what happens behind closed doors,” Navarro, whose often referred to as President Trump’s trade advisor, tells CNN’s Jim Sciutto at a televised forum Thursday.
Trump’s conspiracy theory obsession is ‘an assault on vital US strategic interests’: conservative columnist
As the impeachment inquiry led by House Democrats moves along at a rapid pace, Republican defenders of President Donald Trump continue to insist that he did nothing wrong during his now-infamous July 25 conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — and that Trump and his personal attorney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, have been promoting a perfectly legitimate probe of foreign interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. But the “foreign interference” that some Trump supporters are thinking of isn’t Russia interfering to help Trump, but Ukraine interfering to help Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. And conservative writer Noah Rothman tears apart that debunked and discredited conspiracy theory in an October 23 article for Commentary Magazine, explaining how it has influenced Trump’s foreign policy.