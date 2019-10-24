Diplomat Bill Taylor’s ‘game changer’ testimony ‘points to quid pro quo’: anonymous GOP sources

Republican sources speaking to CNN say that diplomat Bill Taylor’s closed-door testimony is “reverberating” throughout Capitol Hill and is a “game changer.”

CNN reports that at least one GOP source says that Taylor’s testimony “points to quid pro quo.”

Taylor testified Tuesday that he had been told President Trump would withhold military aid to the country until it publicly declared investigations would be launched that could help his reelection chances — including into former Vice President Joe Biden, according to a copy of Taylor’s opening statement obtained by CNN.

Taylor, who was formerly the US Ambassador to Ukraine under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, was brought back to temporarily take on the role after Marie Yovanovitch was fired in May from the position. In a September text message made public earlier this month, Taylor voiced concerns to U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, over President Trump’s alleged pressuring of Ukraine to investigate his political rivals. “Are we now saying that security assistance and WH meeting are conditioned on investigations?” Taylor wrote on September 1.

Featured image via Wikipedia