Document reveals how the White House cheered up Trump after his meltdown at #MAGA rally in Dallas

Last week, President Donald Trump sought to shore up political support in Texas by holding a campaign rally in Dallas.

During the rally, Trump told the crowd how he hated it when his children told him what they learned in school.

The president also suffered a meltdown and offered the crowd his impersonations.

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren on Wednesday revealed a note she’d received from the White House reading, “Tomi, thank you for everything. Best wishes.”

The note included a presidential autograph.

The note was written on a piece of printer paper with multiple tweets printed out for Trump to read.

The document was titled, “Reactions to President Trump’s rally in Dallas, Texas.

It included tweets from a Fox News personality, a Hollywood actor, a writer at the far-right website The Federalist and the president’s own political party.

Here are the tweets included in the document.

"USA!… USA!…" – President Trump Gets LOUDEST APPLAUSE at Rally After Announcing Bringing the US Forces Home (VIDEO) https://t.co/XxQVV033SE via @gatewaypundit — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) October 18, 2019

Some of the biggest cheers for @realDonaldTrump at tonight's rally when he talks about efforts to outlaw late term abortion, says every life is precious. Full recap at 11p @FoxNews @FoxNewsNight — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) October 18, 2019

Trump in Dallas Tx. A great speech and rally. You can't touch this. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) October 18, 2019

“The Bidens got rich while Americans got robbed.” –@realDonaldTrump — GOP (@GOP) October 18, 2019

We watched the Democrats practically fall asleep on stage the other night. Compare that to @realDonaldTrump on stage tonight in Dallas. LET'S GOOOO!!! — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 18, 2019

POTUS: "The do-nothing democrats have betrayed our country and that great betrayal is over." — Blake Hanson (@BlakeFox4News) October 18, 2019

Ties the media/left's Russia hoax, smearing of Kavanaugh, and current impeachment effort together — says the real target of these efforts is not even Trump or the Republican Party but the electorate in general. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 18, 2019