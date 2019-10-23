Quantcast
Document reveals how the White House cheered up Trump after his meltdown at #MAGA rally in Dallas

1 hour ago

Last week, President Donald Trump sought to shore up political support in Texas by holding a campaign rally in Dallas.

During the rally, Trump told the crowd how he hated it when his children told him what they learned in school.

The president also suffered a meltdown and offered the crowd his impersonations.

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren on Wednesday revealed a note she’d received from the White House reading, “Tomi, thank you for everything. Best wishes.”

The note included a presidential autograph.

The note was written on a piece of printer paper with multiple tweets printed out for Trump to read.

The document was titled, “Reactions to President Trump’s rally in Dallas, Texas.

It included tweets from a Fox News personality, a Hollywood actor, a writer at the far-right website The Federalist and the president’s own political party.

Here are the tweets included in the document.

Report typos and corrections to: c[email protected].
4 mins ago

October 23, 2019

Former federal prosecutor Cynthia Alksne blasted for acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker during a Wednesday appearance on MSNBC.

Anchor Chris Matthews played a clip of Whitaker telling Fox News that abuse of power is not a crime. The statement was viewed as an acknowledgment that Trump had abused power.

44 mins ago

October 23, 2019

On Wednesday, ESPN reported that baseball officials are looking into a tweet by Major League umpire Rob Drake, in which he announced he was buying a semiautomatic rifle in preparation for the civil war that would erupt if President Donald Trump is impeached.

"I will be buying an AR-15 tomorrow, because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL [sic] WAR!!! #MAGA2020" tweeted Drake, who has umpired postseason games since 2010 and lives in Arizona.

