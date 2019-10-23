Document reveals how the White House cheered up Trump after his meltdown at #MAGA rally in Dallas
Last week, President Donald Trump sought to shore up political support in Texas by holding a campaign rally in Dallas.
During the rally, Trump told the crowd how he hated it when his children told him what they learned in school.
The president also suffered a meltdown and offered the crowd his impersonations.
Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren on Wednesday revealed a note she’d received from the White House reading, “Tomi, thank you for everything. Best wishes.”
The note included a presidential autograph.
Thank you @realDonaldTrump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Q9s5Kpn52O
— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 23, 2019
The note was written on a piece of printer paper with multiple tweets printed out for Trump to read.
The document was titled, “Reactions to President Trump’s rally in Dallas, Texas.
It included tweets from a Fox News personality, a Hollywood actor, a writer at the far-right website The Federalist and the president’s own political party.
Here are the tweets included in the document.
"USA!… USA!…" – President Trump Gets LOUDEST APPLAUSE at Rally After Announcing Bringing the US Forces Home (VIDEO) https://t.co/XxQVV033SE via @gatewaypundit
— Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) October 18, 2019
Some of the biggest cheers for @realDonaldTrump at tonight's rally when he talks about efforts to outlaw late term abortion, says every life is precious. Full recap at 11p @FoxNews @FoxNewsNight
— Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) October 18, 2019
Trump in Dallas Tx. A great speech and rally.
You can't touch this.
— Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) October 18, 2019
“The Bidens got rich while Americans got robbed.” –@realDonaldTrump
— GOP (@GOP) October 18, 2019
We watched the Democrats practically fall asleep on stage the other night. Compare that to @realDonaldTrump on stage tonight in Dallas. LET'S GOOOO!!!
— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 18, 2019
POTUS: "The do-nothing democrats have betrayed our country and that great betrayal is over."
— Blake Hanson (@BlakeFox4News) October 18, 2019
Ties the media/left's Russia hoax, smearing of Kavanaugh, and current impeachment effort together — says the real target of these efforts is not even Trump or the Republican Party but the electorate in general.
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 18, 2019