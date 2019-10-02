DOJ argues Manhattan DA’s investigation of Trump’s tax returns raises ‘significant constitutional issues’

On Wednesday, NBC News reported that attorneys with the Department of Justice have made a court filing that includes their reasoning for supporting President Donald Trump’s lawsuit attempting to block Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr. from investigating his tax returns.

“The President’s complaint raises a number of significant constitutional issues that potentially implicate important interests of the United States,” said the filing, written by DOJ special counsel Joshua Gardner.

The DOJ wants the judge presiding in the case to stay the subpoena process until it can prepare briefs to join the case.

Trump’s lawsuit, which also names his accounting firm Mazars USA as a defendant, argues that the president is immune from criminal investigation while in office, therefore Vance — who is seeking to investigate the hush money payments facilitated by Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy Playmate Karen MacDougal — lacks the jurisdiction to investigate his tax returns.

It is the latest in a long string of back-and-forth gambits by the president and his attorneys to stop various attempts by both Congress and state governments to obtain his financial information.