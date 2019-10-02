Don Trump Jr’s ethics advice to Joe Biden flops hard: ‘Imagine having this little self-awareness’

Donald Trump Jr. offered some unsolicited ethics advice to Joe Biden, and it didn’t go over well.

The president’s eldest son turned the facts of Biden’s diplomatic efforts in Ukraine on their head, accusing the former vice president of pressuring the foreign government to oust a corrupt prosecutor to protect his son — when, in fact, that law enforcement official had not wanted to investigate an energy company associated with Hunter Biden.

“Why didn’t @JoeBiden recuse himself from dealing with Ukraine?” Trump Jr. asked. “His son was on the board of a Ukrainian energy company that had been investigated by the prosecutor who Joe pushed to be fired.”

“At the VERY LEAST, there’s the appearance of impropriety,” he added. “A clear conflict of interest.”

Other Twitter users were gobsmacked by Trump Jr.’s apparent lack of self-awareness.

Wait. Didn’t you meet with Russians to get dirt on Hillary????? — john chamberlain (@jrcjohnny99) October 2, 2019

imagine having this little self awareness. @OhNoWaitYes — Paul Jamal (@PaulJamal_) October 2, 2019

Are all the Trumps genetically engineered to lack self-awareness? — Jeremy Ray Jenkins (@JeremyRJenkins) October 2, 2019

Junior, didn’t your dear sister Ivanka receive dozens of trademarks from China when serving in the Trump administration? How much are those worth? Just curious… — Chris Piekenbrock (@ChrisPiekenbro2) October 2, 2019

Where do you do business and has your father recused himself from dealing with those countries? — Joyous Panther (@JoyousPanther) October 2, 2019

why didn't @realDonaldTrump ask the proper agencies to look into it rather than send his atty @RudyGiuliani and make that improper call. Too late to look back now, man up and deal with the punishment now. — Dan Micovic (@danmicovic) October 2, 2019

Why are foreign governments renting rooms at Trump properties and leaving them empty? — mrs morton (@ladyofliberty0) October 2, 2019

Gentle reminder that none of this changes the facts about the Ukraine call with the President of the US, confirmed by the White House, in which favor was sought from a foreign government to interefere in a US election for personal political gain. Full Stop. — Terence Broxterman (@tbroxterman2013) October 2, 2019

Well, finally a subject you're an expert in: impropriety and conflict of interest. — too old for this (@2_old_for_this) October 2, 2019

How do you say these things and not burst into flames? — International House of Demon Kat (@Demonkatz) October 2, 2019

The Trumps pointing out the Bidens' corruption: pic.twitter.com/PZ7r0YKz3g — Ricemuncher (@I_Eat_P00P) October 2, 2019