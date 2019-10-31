Quantcast
Donald Trump whines he was treated ‘very badly’ — so he’s officially moving to Florida

1 hour ago

President Donald Trump complained about being treated “very badly” to explain why he had filed paperwork declaring himself a Floridian.

On Thursday evening, The New York Times reported on Trump’s decision.

“In late September, Mr. Trump changed his primary residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach, Fla., according to documents filed with the Palm Beach County Circuit Court. Melania Trump, the first lady, also changed her residence to Palm Beach in an identical document,” The Times reported. “Each of the Trumps filed a ‘declaration of domicile’ saying that the Mar-a-Lago Club, Mr. Trump’s resort in Palm Beach, will be their permanent residence.”

The decision was ridiculed by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“Good riddance,” Cuomo said. “It’s not like Mr. Trump paid taxes here anyway. He’s all yours, Florida.”

Trump addressed the report on Halloween.

“1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the White House, is the place I have come to love and will stay for, hopefully, another 5 years as we MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, but my family and I will be making Palm Beach, Florida, our Permanent Residence,” Trump announced.

He then listed his grievances.

“I cherish New York, and the people of New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state,” Trump argued.

“Few have been treated worse,” Trump added.

