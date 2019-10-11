‘Don’t do that again!’ GOP senator freaks out after reporter asks about Trump scandals

Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID) this week got testy with a local reporter after he tried to ask questions about the multiple scandals surrounding President Donald Trump.

During an interview with Boise State Public Radio, a reporter asked Risch if he thought it was appropriate to ask foreign countries to investigate domestic political opponents.

“I’m not going to do an interview on that!” Risch shot back.

“I think that’s a fair question to ask, senator!” the reporter replied.

Risch then told the reporter that he would only answer questions related to the event he was attending that was being sponsored by the National Women’s Business Council.

“I’m not going there,” Risch replied. “If you want to have an interview with me about the business center, please do so.”

The reporter again pressed Risch to answer and noted that he is the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Risch at this point started to walk away from the interview before turning around and telling the reporter, “Don’t do that again!”

Listen to the entire clip at this link.