Drunken racist survives crazed attack on cops who woke him up in parking lot and called his dad

Published

1 min ago

on

A Louisiana man survived an encounter with police, despite violently attacking them, issuing a death threat and hurling racist slurs.

Officers found Jonas Reese Crystal sleeping in a parking lot about 1:30 a.m. Sunday outside an apartment building in Prairieville, and police asked if anyone could take him home, reported The Advocate.

The 25-year-old Crystal gave police several fake names and was “very resistive,” officers said, and he was handcuffed and placed into a police vehicle.

An officer called man’s father, and Crystal began kicking the inside of the vehicle and then kicked the officer in the torso and arm as he tried to place him in shackles, police said.

Crystal’s father heard the altercation over the phone and “apologized repeatedly” for his son’s behavior, police said.

As the officer filled out paperwork, Crystal said he wanted the officer dead and made racist and homophobic remarks against him, police said.

Crystal was charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, threatening a public official and battery of a police officer.

About 24 hours earlier and nearly 500 miles west, police responded to a welfare check call and found a black woman standing beside a window inside her own home, where she’d been playing video games, and opened fire seconds later.

Atatiana Jefferson, 28, was killed by Fort Worth police, who did not identify themselves as law enforcement during the encounter.

Reporter brutally shames Trump for tweeting about ‘Dancing with the Stars’ while she’s forced to flee Syria

Published

20 mins ago

on

October 14, 2019

By

Lindsey Hilsum, an international editor for the United Kingdom's Channel 4 News, shamed President Donald Trump on Monday for tweeting about Sean Spicer's appearance on "Dancing with the Stars" even as a humanitarian crisis of his own making is exploding in northern Syria.

After the president encouraged his supporters to vote for his former White House press secretary on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," Hilsum sent out a tweet pointing to the grave situation on the ground in Syria that occurred after the president gave Turkey a green light to launch military operations in the area.

"Sorry I can’t," she wrote, referring of the president's request to vote for Spicer. "Too busy fleeing Rojava, leaving Kurdish friends to the mercy of Assad and the military assault started when you told Erdogan you wanted out of 'endless wars.'"

House Intel member reveals witnesses say the same thing: The Ukraine call is ‘just the tip of the iceberg’

Published

32 mins ago

on

October 14, 2019

By

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said on Monday that witnesses have been telling House investigators that President Donald Trump's call to the Ukraine's president is just "the tip of the iceberg."

Raskin made the remarks as he was on his way to a closed-door hearing with Fiona Hill, the president's former top Russia adviser.

“Essentially everybody is telling us the same thing, which is that the phone call was just the tip of the iceberg on July 25th," Raskin said.

I asked @RepRaskin, before he walked in to Fiona Hill deposition, about the accounts they’ve been hearing from aides behind closed doors on Ukraine: “Essentially everybody is telling us the same thing, which is that the phone call was just the tip of the iceberg on July 25th.”

‘Trump’s eyes and ears’: Matt Gaetz blocked from closed-door hearing with Russia aide

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 14, 2019

By

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was prevented from entering the closed-door hearing where former Russia adviser Fiona Hill was testifying.

The former foreign policy adviser to President Donald Trump was subpoenaed by the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees for closed door depositions -- which Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) blocked Gaetz from entering.

Gaetz does not sit on any of those committees, and the House parliamentarian agreed with House Intelligence committee chairman Schiff that the Trump ally could not attend the hearing.

“It’s not like I’m on the agriculture committee,” Gaetz complained afterward.

