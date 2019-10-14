Drunken racist survives crazed attack on cops who woke him up in parking lot and called his dad

A Louisiana man survived an encounter with police, despite violently attacking them, issuing a death threat and hurling racist slurs.

Officers found Jonas Reese Crystal sleeping in a parking lot about 1:30 a.m. Sunday outside an apartment building in Prairieville, and police asked if anyone could take him home, reported The Advocate.

The 25-year-old Crystal gave police several fake names and was “very resistive,” officers said, and he was handcuffed and placed into a police vehicle.

An officer called man’s father, and Crystal began kicking the inside of the vehicle and then kicked the officer in the torso and arm as he tried to place him in shackles, police said.

Crystal’s father heard the altercation over the phone and “apologized repeatedly” for his son’s behavior, police said.

As the officer filled out paperwork, Crystal said he wanted the officer dead and made racist and homophobic remarks against him, police said.

Crystal was charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, threatening a public official and battery of a police officer.

About 24 hours earlier and nearly 500 miles west, police responded to a welfare check call and found a black woman standing beside a window inside her own home, where she’d been playing video games, and opened fire seconds later.

Atatiana Jefferson, 28, was killed by Fort Worth police, who did not identify themselves as law enforcement during the encounter.