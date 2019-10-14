Drunken racist survives crazed attack on cops who woke him up in parking lot and called his dad

A Louisiana man survived an encounter with police, despite violently attacking them, issuing a death threat and hurling racist slurs.
Officers found Jonas Reese Crystal sleeping in a parking lot about 1:30 a.m. Sunday outside an apartment building in Prairieville, and police asked if anyone could take him home, reported The Advocate.
The 25-year-old Crystal gave police several fake names and was “very resistive,” officers said, and he was handcuffed and placed into a police vehicle.
An officer called man’s father, and Crystal began kicking the inside of the vehicle and then kicked the officer in the torso and arm as he tried to place him in shackles, police said.
Crystal’s father heard the altercation over the phone and “apologized repeatedly” for his son’s behavior, police said.
As the officer filled out paperwork, Crystal said he wanted the officer dead and made racist and homophobic remarks against him, police said.
Crystal was charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, threatening a public official and battery of a police officer.
About 24 hours earlier and nearly 500 miles west, police responded to a welfare check call and found a black woman standing beside a window inside her own home, where she’d been playing video games, and opened fire seconds later.
Atatiana Jefferson, 28, was killed by Fort Worth police, who did not identify themselves as law enforcement during the encounter.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.