Elijah Cummings dies from illness at age 68

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has died.

The 68-year-old Maryland Democrat died Thursday at 3:45 a.m. at Baltimore’s Johns Hopkins Hospital from complications from “longstanding health challenges,” according to his office.

Cummings had represented Maryland’s 7th Congressional District since 1996.

Trump’s attempt to humiliate Nancy Pelosi with a photo backfired spectacularly

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 17, 2019

By

Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump

When Democratic leaders left a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday, they told reporters that he had gone on an insulting “diatribe,” lashing out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in what she described as a “meltdown.” She later added that she was concerned with his “health” and said that Trump had been set off by her arguing that his actions embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin.

US military had to bomb our own base in Syria because of Trump’s mistakes — and one Republican is furious

Published

8 hours ago

on

October 16, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw in Syria in less than 24 hours put American troops at risk as they were being fired on by Turkey. However, according to the Wall Street Journal , the military was also forced to bomb our own military base.

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who has been critical of Trump's decisions in the past months, pointed out the factoid in a tweet Wednesday evening, asking, "Is this the America you grew up believing in?"

https://twitter.com/RepKinzinger/status/1184650759377473536

"On Wednesday, the U.S. military said two F-15E jet fighters carried out an airstrike to destroy an ammunition-storage facility, latrines, tents and other parts of the Syria headquarters of the American campaign to destroy Islamic State after pulling its forces from the base," reported The Journal.

Maddow outlines how Giuliani and his arrested pals seem to be leading back to a corrupt Ukrainian oligarch

Published

8 hours ago

on

October 16, 2019

By

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow detailed the way that President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and his two recently-arrested business associates are now linked to an oligarch in Ukraine.

In an NBC News report earlier Wednesday, it was revealed that Giuliani's associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were doing work with oligarch Dmytro Firtash.

The report revealed that Firtash was involved in getting partners for an oil and gas company while also helping with the effort to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

