Elijah Cummings dies from illness at age 68
Published 1 min ago
on
Published1 min ago
on
Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has died.
The 68-year-old Maryland Democrat died Thursday at 3:45 a.m. at Baltimore’s Johns Hopkins Hospital from complications from “longstanding health challenges,” according to his office.
Cummings had represented Maryland’s 7th Congressional District since 1996.
