‘Embarrassed you’re my senator’: Joni Ernst torn to shreds for whining about Dem impeachment inquiry

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) on Thursday bitterly complained about House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump — and was quickly torn to pieces by some angry Iowans.

The controversy began after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) posted a story about Ernst repeatedly refusing to answer reporters’ questions about whether they believe it’s appropriate for President Donald Trump to lobby foreign governments to launch investigations of his political opponents.

“Republicans are now refusing to answer the simplest question: whether it’s acceptable for a president to pressure foreign countries to undermine our elections,” Pelosi wrote. “American elections should be decided by Americans, not by ‘favors’ from foreign governments.”

Ernst subsequently fired back at Pelosi by accusing her of using impeachment to invalidate the results of the 2016 presidential election and then shamed her for not passing the president’s trade deal with Canada and Mexico.

Actually, American elections should be decided by ELECTIONS. Not politicians. I know you’re still upset about the results from 2016, but people here in Iowa would sure appreciate it if you spent less time playing political games and actually brought #USMCAnow up for a vote. https://t.co/YM07a1MXbl — Joni Ernst (@joniernst) October 10, 2019

Ernst’s followers, including many of her fellow Iowans, absolutely let her have it in several scathing replies.

Check out some of the responses below.

It' not just that I disagree with you politically, it's that I'm completely embarassed you're one of my senators. This is a shallow, cynical, and just plain ignorant statement. You either don't know what Congress's role is, or you think we don't. I can't decide which is worse. — Kevin Gannon (@TheTattooedProf) October 10, 2019

I know you and Trump are still upset about the results from 2018, but people here in Iowa want to hold this president accountable for both his terrible policies and his unlawful conduct (which is why we sent @Abby4Iowa and @Axne4Congress to D.C.) — Chris Deist (@seejaydiced) October 10, 2019

Don't worry..the Dems are focused on the 2020 elections too. Especially the one for senator in Iowa. — Art Martin (@gartmartin9) October 10, 2019

Literally today we find out that major backers of a Trump Super PAC committed campaign finance crimes during the 2018 elections. We have LAWS governing our elections — why do you have so little respect them @joniernst? #IASEN — Colin Seeberger (@CMSeeberger) October 10, 2019

As an #Iowan , wish @SenJoniErnst showed as much concern regarding agriculture tariffs DEVASTING #Iowa communities.

Since the House is actually reading & studying USMC before voting vs. not reading scam tax cuts bill ballooning the deficit to $$ trillions — Ruth Schroeder (@RuthSchroeder18) October 10, 2019

Actually, Elections should be decided by Americans, Senator. Folks here in Iowa (myself included) need you to stand up for the integrity of those elections and the office of the president. — S. Benjamin Farrar (@NPRaficionados) October 10, 2019

You should answer your constituents questions. You seem to be as corrupt as the rest of the GOP. — kernicus (@kernicus) October 10, 2019

So once an election is decided, we are stuck with the results even if the person elected ends up being corrupt? — Aaron 🖖 (@GeekAaron) October 10, 2019

