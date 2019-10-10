Quantcast
‘Embarrassed you’re my senator’: Joni Ernst torn to shreds for whining about Dem impeachment inquiry

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) on Thursday bitterly complained about House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump — and was quickly torn to pieces by some angry Iowans.

The controversy began after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) posted a story about Ernst repeatedly refusing to answer reporters’ questions about whether they believe it’s appropriate for President Donald Trump to lobby foreign governments to launch investigations of his political opponents.

“Republicans are now refusing to answer the simplest question: whether it’s acceptable for a president to pressure foreign countries to undermine our elections,” Pelosi wrote. “American elections should be decided by Americans, not by ‘favors’ from foreign governments.”

Ernst subsequently fired back at Pelosi by accusing her of using impeachment to invalidate the results of the 2016 presidential election and then shamed her for not passing the president’s trade deal with Canada and Mexico.

Ernst’s followers, including many of her fellow Iowans, absolutely let her have it in several scathing replies.

Check out some of the responses below.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
