Enough fentanyl to ‘kill the entire population of Ohio many times over’ seized by officials in Dayton

On Wednesday, 4029 News reported that authorities in Ohio have seized a gigantic shipment of fentanyl in Dayton.
The shipment totaled 40 pounds of the drug — enough, said authorities, to “kill the entire population of Ohio, many times over.” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said that “the quantity of fentanyl in this case amounts to chemical warfare and a weapon of mass destruction.”
Authorities also “seized 1500 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 500 grams of suspected heroin, three firearms, and over $30,000.”
Shamar Davis, Anthony Franklin, and Grady Jackson were arrested in the bust. According to 4029 News, they are facing charges of possession with intent to distribute 400 or more grams of fentanyl, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is often prescribed legally for advanced pain management cases, has been heavily implicated in the opioid crisis that is killing tens of thousands of Americans annually.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.