Quantcast
Connect with us

Enough fentanyl to ‘kill the entire population of Ohio many times over’ seized by officials in Dayton

Published

5 mins ago

on

On Wednesday, 4029 News reported that authorities in Ohio have seized a gigantic shipment of fentanyl in Dayton.

The shipment totaled 40 pounds of the drug — enough, said authorities, to “kill the entire population of Ohio, many times over.” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said that “the quantity of fentanyl in this case amounts to chemical warfare and a weapon of mass destruction.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities also “seized 1500 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 500 grams of suspected heroin, three firearms, and over $30,000.”

Shamar Davis, Anthony Franklin, and Grady Jackson were arrested in the bust. According to 4029 News, they are facing charges of possession with intent to distribute 400 or more grams of fentanyl, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is often prescribed legally for advanced pain management cases, has been heavily implicated in the opioid crisis that is killing tens of thousands of Americans annually.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Enough fentanyl to ‘kill the entire population of Ohio many times over’ seized by officials in Dayton

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 30, 2019

By

On Wednesday, 4029 News reported that authorities in Ohio have seized a gigantic shipment of fentanyl in Dayton.

The shipment totaled 40 pounds of the drug — enough, said authorities, to "kill the entire population of Ohio, many times over." Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said that "the quantity of fentanyl in this case amounts to chemical warfare and a weapon of mass destruction."

Authorities also "seized 1500 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 500 grams of suspected heroin, three firearms, and over $30,000."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s war against CNN could blow up in his face in 2020: conservative political consultant

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 30, 2019

By

Ryan Girdusky, a Trump-backing conservative political consultant, is warning President Donald Trump to be careful what he wishes for when it comes to the fate of CNN.

In a column for The Week, Girdusky is arguing that the president was being shortsighted when he cheered on hedge-fund billionaire Paul Singer's company after it acquired a massive $3.2 billion stake in AT&T, whose subsidiary Warner Media owns CNN.

Given that Singer is a major conservative fundraiser, Trump clearly hopes that he'll put pressure on CNN to give the president more favorable coverage, or at the very least lay off a bunch of people at the network whom the president hates.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

White House aides begin lawyering up — with basically no rules governing who they hire or how they’re paid

Published

38 mins ago

on

October 30, 2019

By

White House aides are staying off television and trying to focus on their policy portfolios to avoid getting caught up in the impeachment inquiry -- but they're also reaching out to lawyers in case they're called to testify.

About a dozen current and former administration officials have already testified to House impeachment investigators, and all of them have hired attorneys, although few guidelines currently exist for hiring or paying for their legal defense, reported Politico.

Continue Reading
 
 

FINAL TWO DAYS!

As a special thank you for whitelisting, from now until Oct. 31st, we're offering a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US TRACK IMPEACHMENT!
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image