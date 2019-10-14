Ex-Pompeo adviser agrees to testify to impeachment investigators after resigning: report

On Monday, Politico’s Andrew Desiderio reported that Michael McKinley, a former ambassador to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, has agreed to testify behind closed doors to House Democrats leading the impeachment investigation against President Donald Trump:

NEWS: Former Pompeo adviser Michael McKinley, who resigned last week, will testify in closed session on Wednesday before House impeachment investigators, according to an official working on the inquiry. — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) October 14, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

McKinley, a senior diplomat who has served as the U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, Colombia, and Peru, resigned last week amid rising frustration among State Department officials about Pompeo’s lack of effort to help people caught up in the Ukraine scandal.

Pompeo himself has been implicated in the scandal, as he was listening in on the call with President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump apparently tried to force him to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.