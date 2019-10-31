Quantcast
Federal judge calls BS on White House trying to censor staffers in hearings

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump has demanded that White House staffers and appointees cannot and should not cooperate with Congress, appear in hearings or turn over any documents subpoenaed by House committees. But a federal judge is stepping in.

According to CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz, a federal judge in Washington, D.C. today, refuted the White House’s efforts to control what officials and former officials say when subpoenaed.

“We don’t live in a world where your status as a former executive branch official somehow shields you or prevents you from giving information,” the judge told the Trump administration.

Trump has long demanded loyalty from his staff and his friends. Those who have come forward to testify have thus far been mostly people who are career civil servants, soldiers or other people who work for the country first and the president second.

“The judiciary (so far) doesn’t seem to be on the Trump administration’s side over the subpoena battles,” Prokupecz followed up. “Today it’s Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson talking to a Justice Department attorney who is defending the White House.”


Trump-loving evangelicals whine about the unfairness of impeachment: ‘We represent a third of the country!’

Published

30 mins ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

Evangelical leaders this week told President Donald Trump that they feel as though they are getting impeached alongside him, as they view House Democrats' impeachment inquiry as an attack on their interests.

McClatchy reports that Johnnie Moore, a member of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, told the president during a White House meeting that "they're trying to impeach us."

Moore told McClatchy that evangelicals deserve to have Trump remain in office because they "represent a third of the country in some form." Moore added that "in a democracy, our voice matters, and our voice deserves representation in the public square."

Republican stunt backfires when Capitol Police are called to investigate their ‘suspicious’ packages

Published

37 mins ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

The House of Representatives voted on the rules for impeachment Thursday, setting up the House investigation. However, the mockery of Democrats by Republicans turned into a serious incident for the GOP.

According to congressional Huffington Post reporter Matt Fuller, the GOP sent moving boxes to some Democrats who voted on the rules bill. The boxes appeared outside of Congressional offices with bows on them, which ended up being a huge security flag to the Capitol Police.

"Apparently the NRCC sent some frontline Democrats “moving boxes” after the impeachment vote, but because the boxes looked like suspicious packages, Capitol Police were called to investigate. So that’s neat," Fuller tweeted along with a photo of the Capitol Police entering the office of Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA).

The Roy Cohn playbook: David Cay Johnston explains how Trump will try to derail impeachment

Published

48 mins ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

The damning Oct. 29 testimony by a decorated Army officer who revealed misleading White House edits to the infamous rough transcript of Donald Trump’s “perfect” call to Ukraine’s leader fits perfectly Trump’s lifelong abuse of records.

Altering, destroying, fabricating and hiding records is Trumpian behavior going back decades that the late Wayne Barret and others including me have thoroughly documented, but that rarely makes the mainstream news.

Trump has repeatedly, and falsely, said that the memorandum of the July Ukraine call is a “word for word, comma for comma” perfect transcript. Yet on its first page, the document warns that it  “is not a verbatim transcript.” Trump acolytes, especially Fox News viewers, can hardly be blamed for believing the president since the “fair and balanced” cable channel has become TrumpTV, a Moscow-like propaganda outlet that distorts nightly the verifiable record.

