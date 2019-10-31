Federal judge calls BS on White House trying to censor staffers in hearings

President Donald Trump has demanded that White House staffers and appointees cannot and should not cooperate with Congress, appear in hearings or turn over any documents subpoenaed by House committees. But a federal judge is stepping in.

According to CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz, a federal judge in Washington, D.C. today, refuted the White House’s efforts to control what officials and former officials say when subpoenaed.

“We don’t live in a world where your status as a former executive branch official somehow shields you or prevents you from giving information,” the judge told the Trump administration.

Trump has long demanded loyalty from his staff and his friends. Those who have come forward to testify have thus far been mostly people who are career civil servants, soldiers or other people who work for the country first and the president second.

“The judiciary (so far) doesn’t seem to be on the Trump administration’s side over the subpoena battles,” Prokupecz followed up. “Today it’s Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson talking to a Justice Department attorney who is defending the White House.”