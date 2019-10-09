Fox News busted airing tweet from prank account ‘Hugh Janus’ to smear Hillary Clinton

In a rush to condemn former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Fox News on Wednesday mistakenly aired a tweet from a prank account whose name sounds like “huge anus.”

“She so desperately wants to run again but she wants America to beg her,” a tweet displayed by Fox News said on Wednesday. “That’s not happening.”

The tweet turned out to be from an anti-Hillary Clinton bot named “Hugh Janus.”

Media Matters’ Natalie Martinez, who caught the mistake, offered some advice to the news channel.

“1. Don’t amplify accounts with clearly spammy handle names,” she said. “2. Maybe read the screen name aloud before you broadcast it to the world.”

Two free tips for Fox News:

1. Don't amplify accounts with clearly spammy handle names

2. Maybe read the screen name aloud before you broadcast it to the world pic.twitter.com/BgbsWGBlAq — Natalie Martinez (@natijomartinez) October 9, 2019