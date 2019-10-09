Quantcast
Connect with us

Fox News busted airing tweet from prank account ‘Hugh Janus’ to smear Hillary Clinton

Published

1 min ago

on

In a rush to condemn former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Fox News on Wednesday mistakenly aired a tweet from a prank account whose name sounds like “huge anus.”

“She so desperately wants to run again but she wants America to beg her,” a tweet displayed by Fox News said on Wednesday. “That’s not happening.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The tweet turned out to be from an anti-Hillary Clinton bot named “Hugh Janus.”

Media Matters’ Natalie Martinez, who caught the mistake, offered some advice to the news channel.

“1. Don’t amplify accounts with clearly spammy handle names,” she said. “2. Maybe read the screen name aloud before you broadcast it to the world.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here are 4 signs Trump’s economy is slowing down — and recession risks are rising

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 9, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has been counting on a strong economy to carry him across the finish line in 2020, but there are fresh signs the economy is significantly slowing down -- and risks of a recession are rising.

In the last week alone, four significant indicators have flashed fresh warning signs about the state of the economy heading into an election year in which Trump will be leaning heavily on economic performance and job growth to maintain his hold on power.

1.) Job openings fell to their lowest level in the past 18 months. As MarketWatch reported on Wednesday, the total number of job openings in August fell "for the third month in a row and hit a one-and-a-half-year low, coinciding with a decline in hiring that’s taken place against the backdrop of a slowing U.S. economy."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump kills irony again by signing ‘transparency’ executive order while stonewalling Democrats

Published

55 mins ago

on

October 9, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on "transparency" on Wednesday.

According to The White House, Trump will have a 3:15 p.m. ET signing at the White House regarding executive orders on transparency in federal guidance and enforcement.

The event comes as Trump and his aides have stonewalled a congressional impeachment inquiry.

The irony was not lost on Twitter.

Irony Alert:President Trump's only public appearance today will be to sign Executive Orders on government transparency. After signing the order calling for more transparency, he will have no further public appearances

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP official indicted for human smuggling and sale of children in bizarre international fraud scheme

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 9, 2019

By

On Wednesday, NBC News reported that Maricopa County assessor Paul Petersen has been indicted on 11 counts, including human smuggling and sale of a child, as part of a far-reaching international adoption fraud scheme.

Petersen, according to prosecutors, transported some 40 pregnant women from the Marshall Islands to Utah to give birth, and proceeded to sell the babies to U.S. families for $40,000. He also is accused of fraudulently billing Medicaid for the prenatal costs, by claiming the Marshallese women were residents of Arizona.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image