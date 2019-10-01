Quantcast
Fox News fans revolt after Brit Hume smacks Trump’s China congratulations: ‘Get over yourself — it’s 4D chess!’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Fox News fans revolted after senior analyst Brit Hume smacked President Donald Trump for celebrating China’s anniversary.

The president congratulated the People’s Republic of China on the 70th anniversary of its founding, which prompted widespread criticism — including a statement of disapproval from Hume.

That admonishment from the veteran broadcaster infuriated many Fox News viewers, who lashed out at Hume on Twitter.

BUSTED: GOP lawmakers caught regurgitating lies from White House talking points on ‘deep state’ whistleblower

Published

34 mins ago

on

October 1, 2019

By

Lies coming out of the mouths of Republican lawmakers were likely put there by the White House, according to a report on Tuesday.

HuffPost's Jennifer Bendery pointed out on Twitter that Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) had refuted statements made by his fellow Republicans about a whistleblower who alleges President Donald Trump tried to get one or more foreign governments to interfere in U.S. politics.

According to Bendery, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Sen. David Purdue (R-GA) and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) have all been caught repeating a falsehood that was found on White Hose talking points claiming real whistleblowers do not have "second-hand" knowledge of the alleged crimes.

White Dallas cop Amber Guyger guilty of murder in fatal shooting of black man after mistakenly entering his home

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 1, 2019

By

Former police officer Amber Guyger was convicted of murder in the shooting death of Botham Jean.

The 31-year-old Guyger shot and killed the 26-year-old in his own apartment after she mistook his residence for her own on the floor above, and jurors were tasked with deciding whether the deadly force was justified, reported NBC News.

Deliberations began Monday, and jurors convicted Guyger on Tuesday morning.

The former police officer, who was in uniform but off duty at the time of the shooting, faces up to life in prison.

GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley: Trump whistleblower ‘ought to be heard out and protected’

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 1, 2019

By

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) has called on the government to protect and "hear out" a whistleblower who alleged that President Donald Trump tried to get foreign governments to interfere in U.S. politics.

"This person appears to have followed the whistleblower protection laws and ought to be heard out and protected," Grassley insisted in a statement released on Tuesday.

"We should always work to respect whistleblower's requests for confidentiality," he continued. "No one should be making judgements or pronouncements without hearing from the whistleblower first and carefully following up on the facts."

