Fox News fans revolt after Brit Hume smacks Trump’s China congratulations: ‘Get over yourself — it’s 4D chess!’

Fox News fans revolted after senior analyst Brit Hume smacked President Donald Trump for celebrating China’s anniversary.

The president congratulated the People’s Republic of China on the 70th anniversary of its founding, which prompted widespread criticism — including a statement of disapproval from Hume.

This is gross. Celebrating a brutal dictatorship on its survival. https://t.co/AlXd2gZiow — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 1, 2019

That admonishment from the veteran broadcaster infuriated many Fox News viewers, who lashed out at Hume on Twitter.

Answer me this Brit, if trump pisses off Xi

How can Trump then be effective in helping to bring an

end to the brutality in Hong Kong? — Deborah-UnTamed 🇺🇸 (@UnTamedInSD) October 1, 2019

I agree, but I genuinely believe that President Trump is working on Diplomacy and measures all of what he says! Not that I think all he says is good, wise or justified, but I do trust that God is working through this President to get this country back! — Debra Beagell Deyo (@DebraDeyo) October 1, 2019

Considering that his trade policies are hurting China, this tweet has a veil of sarcasm attached to it — The Stupendous Yappi 🇺🇸🇨🇴🏁🏒🥅🥊🚨🥇🏆👍 (@NASCARNAC) October 1, 2019

4D chess? — Andy O’Bryan (@andyobryan) October 1, 2019

And how does he negotiate OUR best interests by being anything less than diplomatic? — Devoted Wife (@NDavidCara) October 1, 2019

It’s not gross, it’s diplomatic — Robert Church (@Mustanghands) October 1, 2019

It’s called dipomacy… — champagne supernova (@JoBu53027918) October 1, 2019

Yeah Diplomacy is Gross, trying to avoid a war with China is Gross, finding any excuse to bash Trump = Priceless — Jim Satala (@JimSatala) October 1, 2019

Give and take in business dealings. He trying to work on a trade deal. A tweet is a small give. — s (@sarasdgv) October 1, 2019

Get over yourself Brit. It’s a negotiation tactic. People outside of DC would know it. Geeze. — Triggering whiny snowflakes on a daily basis (@TriBeCaDad) October 1, 2019

Celebrating? Every freaking day the news drags this President, and there are NO WORDS to describe how completely disgusted we are by the news orgs and the Democrats. (Including FOX.) Were it not for Hannity I would remove FOX from my channel lineup. — Amber (@AmberGirl3) October 1, 2019

Diplomacy. Carrot and stick. — Jenny Jupitee. (@jennyjupite) October 1, 2019

You catch more flies with honey — Lil Waffle (@LilWaffle8) October 1, 2019

You catch more bee’s with honey than you do with vinegar. — rick snow (@richardksnow) October 1, 2019

You get more flies with sugar than vinegar! He sends pleasantries while decimating their economy with tariffs. I think he plays 4D chess and lives rent-free in many peoples heads. It’s just a birthday wish. — Living the Dream! (@Loudguitars1) October 1, 2019

Diplomacy level 10 Brit. Xi is the key to fair negotiations between our countries. A little pat on the back before the kick in the ass is the way It’s done. Glad you’re not in charge. — Zed-13 (@Zedoriah13) October 1, 2019

Brit, have you had your coffee, yet? Love you, but you need to go back to bed! — Shirl (@shbco) October 1, 2019

Wow Brit, turning on your friend. — Aaron Roth (@aaronjroth) October 1, 2019

