Quantcast
Connect with us

Fox News legal analyst whacks Trump’s ‘unusual and potentially dangerous’ disdain for the emoluments clause

Published

1 min ago

on

Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano, who earlier on Thursday expertly debunked Republican talking points about the process of the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry, has published an opinion column at Fox News in which he takes President Donald Trump to task for attacking the U.S. Constitution’s emoluments clause.

Napolitano begins by going through the history of the clause and explaining why it was written.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In order to allay those fears and assure Americans that officials in the new federal government would be immune from foreign seduction, the framers included the Emoluments Clause in the Constitution,” he writes. “That clause prohibits all federal officials from receiving titles of nobility and any gift, income or fee “of any kind whatever” from a foreign government.”

He then turns his attention to the president, who earlier in the week bitterly complained about the “phony emoluments clause” after he was forced to cancel plans to have next year’s G7 summit at one of his own golf courses.

“Whatever Trump meant by phony, it constituted at least a disparagement of the Constitution he has sworn to uphold and at worst a threat to ignore clauses he can disparage,” Napolitano argues. “This is most unusual and potentially dangerous, and it raises the question: Can the president lawfully enforce only the clauses of the Constitution with which he agrees and ignore those with which he disagrees? In a word: No.”

Read the whole column here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Columnist issues a dire warning: Trump appears to be pressuring China into smearing Biden

Published

5 mins ago

on

October 24, 2019

By

New York Magazine columnist Jonathan Chait warned that President Donald Trump is almost certainly working with China to generate conspiracy theory propaganda about former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.

CNN is currently hosting its CNN Citizen conference, with a parade of political leaders and officials coming through to talk about issues.

Peter Navarro, Trump's economic advisor who crafted the China trade plan, wouldn't deny that part of the Chinese trade negotiations is a demand that China announce an investigation into the Bidens, whether they actually intend to or not.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘The president confessed!’ Fox panel gets heated as conservatives try to undermine impeachment inquiry

Published

26 mins ago

on

October 24, 2019

By

A Fox News panel taking up the House Republicans storming of a closed-door hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump's administration grew heated on Thursday as a Trump defender equated the inquiry to a "kangaroo court" while another tried to patiently explain the president has already admitted to committing a crime.

Speaking with hosts Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith, Fox contributor Charlie Hurt claimed the hearings are "unfair" because they not open to the public.

"If these people [Democrats] actually want to get to the truth, then do it out in the open and do it fairly," Hurt claimed. "What they are talking about doing is not an attack on Donald Trump, it’s an attack on the American voter. They are talking about trying to undo an election and if they have a case that is so great that can justify that, come out with it and let us all see it."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Steny Hoyer says at memorial Cummings wanted elected leaders ‘held to account for the abuse of trust’

Published

57 mins ago

on

October 24, 2019

By

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) spoke at a memorial for Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) on Thursday about how the former House Oversight chairman made it his mission to weed out abuse of power in government.

"He made it his mission not only to honor that trust in his own work serving his constituents and the American people, but also to ensure that everyone who serves in public office is held to account for the abuse of that trust," Hoyer said during a service in the House Rotunda. "The public trust for him was a sacred thing. Like the biblical prophet, Elijah, he saw wrongdoing and spent his life working to banish it from our land."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image