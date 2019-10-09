Full contents of whistleblower’s explosive memo published by CBS News

CBS News has just published what it is describing as “the full contents of what appears to be a memo written by the whistleblower one day after President Trump spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July.”

It says the text is “based on a conversation the whistleblower had with an unnamed White House official who listened to the call.” That White House official described the call Trump had with the president of Ukraine as “crazy,” “frightening,” and “completely lacking in substance related to national security.”

The official after listening to the entire call was “visibly shaken.”

Below are a few excerpts.

The President asserted that “it all started in Ukraine,” referring to the allegations of foreign interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and the subsequent investigation into the Trump campaign’s contact with Russian individuals

The President urged Zelenskyy not to fire Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko, who the President claimed was doing a good job. (Note: Lutsenko has spearheaded various politicized investigations, including on Burisma Holdings and alleged “Ukrainian interference” in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Lutsenko is widely reviled in Ukraine, and Zelenskyy has pledged to fire him but has been unable to secure approval from the legislature.)

The President stated that he wanted Attorney General William Barr to speak with Zelenskyy as soon as possible. (Note: It was not clear whether this conversation was to be in reference to Crowdstrike or the investigations of the Bidens.)

Here is CBS News’ Major Garrett reporting:

You can read the text of the entire memo at CBS News.