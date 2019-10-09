Full contents of whistleblower’s explosive memo published by CBS News
CBS News has just published what it is describing as “the full contents of what appears to be a memo written by the whistleblower one day after President Trump spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July.”
It says the text is “based on a conversation the whistleblower had with an unnamed White House official who listened to the call.” That White House official described the call Trump had with the president of Ukraine as “crazy,” “frightening,” and “completely lacking in substance related to national security.”
The official after listening to the entire call was “visibly shaken.”
Below are a few excerpts.
- The President asserted that “it all started in Ukraine,” referring to the allegations of foreign interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and the subsequent investigation into the Trump campaign’s contact with Russian individuals
- The President urged Zelenskyy not to fire Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko, who the President claimed was doing a good job. (Note: Lutsenko has spearheaded various politicized investigations, including on Burisma Holdings and alleged “Ukrainian interference” in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Lutsenko is widely reviled in Ukraine, and Zelenskyy has pledged to fire him but has been unable to secure approval from the legislature.)
- The President stated that he wanted Attorney General William Barr to speak with Zelenskyy as soon as possible. (Note: It was not clear whether this conversation was to be in reference to Crowdstrike or the investigations of the Bidens.)
You can read the text of the entire memo at CBS News.
Dem Rep says Trump officials — including Bill Barr — should be jailed for refusing to comply with impeachment inquiry
During an appearance on CNN this Wednesday, Democratic Rep. John Garamendi (CA) said that it's time Congress starts jailing Trump administration officials who refuse to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry.
"With regard for inherent contempt, I've been for that all along," Garamendi said. "I think that if they come and they simply refuse to answer questions, I think it's time to call in the sergeant at arms, march them off to a little jail, which we do happen to have in one of the rooms of the Capitol."
Defense Intelligence Agency official arrested for leaking had attacked Edward Snowden for doing the same
On Wednesday, the Department of Justice arrested Defense Intelligence Agency counterterrorism analyst Kyle Frese for leaking information to journalists.
"A U.S. intelligence official has been arrested and charged with leaking classified material to two journalists, the Justice Department announced on Wednesday afternoon. The official, Kyle Frese, appeared to be in a romantic relationship with one of the journalists, according to the Justice Department, citing social media pages," The Daily Beast reported Wednesday.
Ex-Trump aide suggests Turkey is blackmailing Trump: ‘He is doing this for himself’
Former White House press secretary Anthony Scaramucci on Wednesday suggested that President Donald Trump gave Turkey the green light to slaughter America's Turkish allies in Syria because the president is being blackmailed.
"If media reports are accurate and Turkey has entered northern Syria — a disaster is in the making," Sen. Lindsey Graham R-SC) tweeted Wednesday. "Pray for our Kurdish allies who have been shamelessly abandoned by the Trump administration. This move ensures the reemergence of ISIS."
Scaramucci suggested that Graham, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, should launch an investigation into what motivated Trump to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria.