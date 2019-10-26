Quantcast
George Conway treats ‘not too bright’ Trump like a child with simple explanation about how whistleblowing works

Published

2 hours ago

on

In a simple, but profoundly condescending series of three tweets, George Conway — the husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway — responded to Donald Trump’s demand for the government whistleblower whose report initiated the current House impeachment inquiry, to come forward in much the same way one might speak to a child.

Saturday morning Trump tweeted “Where’s the Whistleblower?” and the ever-helpful conservative attorney took it upon himself to explain how things work when it comes to witnessing the commission of a crime in the real world.

You can see the tweets below:

