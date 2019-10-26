George Conway treats ‘not too bright’ Trump like a child with simple explanation about how whistleblowing works

In a simple, but profoundly condescending series of three tweets, George Conway — the husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway — responded to Donald Trump’s demand for the government whistleblower whose report initiated the current House impeachment inquiry, to come forward in much the same way one might speak to a child.

Saturday morning Trump tweeted “Where’s the Whistleblower?” and the ever-helpful conservative attorney took it upon himself to explain how things work when it comes to witnessing the commission of a crime in the real world.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

You can see the tweets below:

Where’s the Whistleblower? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2019

The answer, @realDonaldTrump, is, it doesn’t matter. We know you’re not too bright, so we’ll make this simple for you. Let’s suppose you’re walking down Fifth Avenue, and you see a bunch of people running out of a bank. They’re yelling: https://t.co/XPdu9UUpfq — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 26, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

“The bank’s being robbed!” You take your phone, and you tweet at the NYPD that there’s a bank robbery in progress. (That’s hearsay, by the way.) The cops come, they interview the witnesses, they get video of the crime, and they even get confessions from the robbers. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 26, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

They don’t talk to you. And they don’t need to. They have all the evidence they need. For the same reason, Congress doesn’t need to talk to the whistleblower. They have many other witnesses. They have the memo of your call. And you, Rudy, and Mulvaney have all confessed. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 26, 2019