GOP House minority leader’s attack on Adam Schiff quickly backfires

Donald Trump and his Republican allies on Wednesday blasted House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff after a New York Times report that the committee suggested the whistleblower retain counsel after raising concerns about Trump’s conduct with Ukraine.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, however, tried to make far more out of the story than what was there.

“BREAKING –> Chairman Adam Schiff just got caught orchestrating with the whistleblower before the complaint was ever filed. Democrats have rigged this process from the start,” McCarthy tweeted.

McCarthy’s attack quickly backfired when one of the New York Times reporters who penned the story fact-checked the GOP leader.

“Nope,” Matthew Rosenberg told McCarthy. “Not what the NYT reported.”

“The whistleblower went to an intel committee staffer with a vague account of the complaint, and was told to file through proper channels. Schiff personally never knew the whistleblower’s identity. That’s hardly ‘orchestrating’ the complaint,” Rosenberg explained.

