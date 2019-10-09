GOP lawmaker compares Trump to his own wife — and says he owes both loyalty even when they disagree

A Republican lawmaker on Wednesday said that he disagreed with President Donald Trump’s decision to abandon Kurdish allies in northern Syria while allowing the Turkish military to launch strikes against them — but he vowed to remain as loyal to him as he is to his wife.
As flagged by NPR reporter Tim Mak, Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) told NPR’s “Here and Now” that he wished Trump hadn’t pulled the rug out from the Kurds in northern Syria, but he said that it wouldn’t stop him from giving the president his full support.
“I think it’s the wrong decision, but from my perspective, I look at — my wife and I — we agree about 85 percent of the time, 90 percent of the time, there are times when we disagreed and we just get over it and get by,” Green said. “So I am disappointed in the decision on this one, but I still fully support the president.”
Other GOP lawmakers, most notably top Trump defender Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), have slammed the president for leaving the Kurds vulnerable to attack by Turkish military forces. Like Green, however, all of them have reaffirmed that Trump has their total support.
Read the full transcript of Green’s remarks below.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.