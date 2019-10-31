‘He’s all yours, Florida’: New York governor wallops Trump for moving to Mar-a-Lago
President Donald Trump has officially filed paperwork claiming to be resident of Florida, according to a bombshell report that broke on Halloween evening.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) ridiculed Trump for the move.
“Good riddance,” Cuomo said.
“It’s not like Mr. Trump paid taxes here anyway,” he continued.
“He’s all yours, Florida,” Cuomo added.
