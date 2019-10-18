‘He’s not in control of himself’: Top Republicans ‘alarmed’ and ‘completely shaken’ by Trump’s demeanor – ‘100 percent worse’
Top Republicans who were in the White House during President Donald Trump’s infamous “meltdown” meeting with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer say President Donald Trump is “not in control of himself.”
CNN Special Correspondent Jamie Gangel spoke with a Republican who was in the room during Trump’s tortured treatment of Speaker Pelosi. They say Republicans were “alarmed” by Trump’s demeanor.
“Everyone left completely shaken, shell-shocked. He is not in control of himself. It is all yelling and screaming,” the Republican said.
It is “100%” worse, the Republican, who has been to many of these meetings, said. They are also worried about Trump’s “stability.”
Other senior Republicans were “shaken up,” and “sickened.”
Pentagon generals present during Wednesday’s fateful meeting were described as “very upset.”
“This goes beyond just a policy difference,” Gangel said. “They were concerned about his demeanor.”
Watch:
A Republican source inside the Trump-Pelosi meeting described attendees as “shaken” and “shell-shocked” by the President’s demeanor.
“He is not in control of himself. It is all yelling and screaming.”
—@jamiegangel reports pic.twitter.com/OMxR0o7sTX
— Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) October 17, 2019
Why key Senate Republicans should be terrified as Trump drags the party down
Incumbent Republican senators in swing states and blue states find themselves caught between a rock and a hard place. On one hand, criticizing President Donald Trump can result in a burdensome GOP primary battle; on the other hand, being perceived as pro-Trump can be the kiss of death in places where Trump is unpopular. And according to a report by Eli Yokley for Morning Consult’s website, things aren’t getting any better for incumbent GOP senators who are considered vulnerable in the 2020 election.
Nicolas de Stael painting sells for record 20 million euros
A monumental painting by Nicolas de Stael was sold for 20 million euros at Christie's auction on Thursday, in what could be the most paid for a painting of a football match.
It was certainly the highest price obtained for a painting by the French artist of Russian origin who died in 1955 at the age of 41.
"Parc des Princes", painted in 1952, was estimated to be worth between 18 and 25 million euros ($20 and $27 million) and was on the market for the first time.
The piece was owned by the artist's family and was exhibited only a handful of times.