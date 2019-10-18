‘He’s not in control of himself’: Top Republicans ‘alarmed’ and ‘completely shaken’ by Trump’s demeanor – ‘100 percent worse’

Top Republicans who were in the White House during President Donald Trump’s infamous “meltdown” meeting with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer say President Donald Trump is “not in control of himself.”

CNN Special Correspondent Jamie Gangel spoke with a Republican who was in the room during Trump’s tortured treatment of Speaker Pelosi. They say Republicans were “alarmed” by Trump’s demeanor.

“Everyone left completely shaken, shell-shocked. He is not in control of himself. It is all yelling and screaming,” the Republican said.

It is “100%” worse, the Republican, who has been to many of these meetings, said. They are also worried about Trump’s “stability.”

Other senior Republicans were “shaken up,” and “sickened.”

Pentagon generals present during Wednesday’s fateful meeting were described as “very upset.”

“This goes beyond just a policy difference,” Gangel said. “They were concerned about his demeanor.”

Watch:

