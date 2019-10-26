A judge just demolished GOP arguments against the impeachment inquiry — and threw Trump’s obstruction back in his face
In a big when for Democrats, Judge Beryl Howell ruled Friday that the House Judiciary Committee is entitled to access the grand jury materials that have been concealed in the Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report.
Though the majority of the report was made public, much of it was concealed under redactions for various reasons, including that the information was covered by laws governing grand jury secrecy. Lawmakers have had access to some of this redacted information, but the grand jury material has been under tight seal.
To obtain the information, the Judiciary Committee, led by Chair Jerry Nadler, took the Justice Department to court.
While grand jury information is generally supposed to remain secret unless it becomes public as part of a trial, Democrats argued that their impeachment investigations of Trump in Congress are analogous to a judicial proceeding and thus justify unsealing the materials.
The judge said the Justice Department “must disclose” the portions of the report that was concealed for reasons of grand jury secrecy, as well as any other “underlying transcripts or exhibits referenced” in those portions. One the committee has reviewed this material, the judge said it can submit additional requests for further information that it may desire.
The department, Howell argued, is wrong to claim that Congress isn’t entitled to the information — precisely because lawmakers are considering impeachment.
“In carrying out the weighty constitutional duty of determining whether impeachment of the President is warranted, Congress need not redo the nearly two years of effort spent on the Special Counsel’s investigation, nor risk being misled by witnesses, who may have provided information to the grand jury and the Special Counsel that varies from what they tell [the committee[,” she wrote.
One reason the information may be important to the committee, she noted, is that the report “recounts evidence suggesting that then-candidate Trump may have received advance information about Russia’s interference activities.” She added that disclosing the materials to the committee is justified by “the public’s interest in a diligent and thorough investigation into, and in a final determination about, potentially impeachable conduct by the President described in the Mueller Report.”
Ana Kasparian's #NoFilter
A judge just demolished GOP arguments against the impeachment inquiry — and threw Trump’s obstruction back in his face
In a big when for Democrats, Judge Beryl Howell ruled Friday that the House Judiciary Committee is entitled to access the grand jury materials that have been concealed in the Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report.
Though the majority of the report was made public, much of it was concealed under redactions for various reasons, including that the information was covered by laws governing grand jury secrecy. Lawmakers have had access to some of this redacted information, but the grand jury material has been under tight seal.
Ana Kasparian's #NoFilter
British MPs prepare to vote on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal
British MPs are gathering for an extraordinary session of parliament on Saturday to debate and subsequently vote on the Brexit deal that Prime Minister Boris Johnson made with the EU.
British MPs gather Saturday for a historic vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal - a decision that could see the UK leave the EU this month or plunge the country into fresh uncertainty.
The House of Commons is holding its first Saturday sitting since the 1982 Falklands War to debate the terms of a divorce agreement Johnson struck with European Union leaders Thursday.
Ana Kasparian's #NoFilter
DNA to solve mystery of Napoleon’s general lost in Russia
Archaeologists are set to unveil the answer to a 200-year-old question over the remains of a French general who died during Napoleon's 1812 campaign in Russia.
Charles Etienne Gudin was hit by a cannonball in the Battle of Valutino on August 19 near Smolensk, a city west of Moscow close to the border with Belarus.
His leg was amputated and he died three days later from gangrene, aged 44.
The French army cut out his heart, now buried at the Pere Lachaise cemetery in Paris, but the site of the rest of his remains was never known, until researchers found a likely skeleton this summer.