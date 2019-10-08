Quantcast
House Dems are unfazed by Trump’s latest obstruction — and think they’ve ‘got the goods’ to impeach: reporter

Published

17 mins ago

on

The Trump administration on Tuesday blocked U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland from testifying before Congress, in a move that House Democrats have warned will only lead to more articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

However, reporter Tom LoBianco, who recently released a biography of Vice President Mike Pence, brings word that Democrats are not overly concerned about the White House’s latest efforts to block their probe.

“House Dems source tells me White House stalling doesn’t faze them,” LoBianco reports. “They say they’ve already ‘got the goods.'”

Sondland has emerged as a key figure into President Donald Trump’s efforts to push the Ukrainian government to investigate his political opponents. In explosive text messages released last week, Sondland denied that the Ukrainian government needed to agree to assist the president’s investigations in order to secure a face-to-face meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In one particularly damning text message exchange, veteran diplomat Bill Taylor told Sondland that it was “crazy” to tie Ukrainian military assistance to the country helping the president’s electoral prospects. Sondland then sent back a text message denying any quid pro quo — and then urging Taylor to take the discussion offline.

Breaking Banner

Jim Jordan tosses out rambling defense of Trump after ambassador blocked from testifying

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 8, 2019

By

Following the announcement of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) that President Donald Trump's refusal to let EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland testify would be considered another act of obstruction in the impeachment inquiry, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) gave reporters a babbling defense of the president's conduct, even while claiming he would have liked to have Sondland's testimony.

"We would have wished he would have been allowed to testify," said Jordan. "We understand why the administration made the decision it did. When you have a chairman release certain parts of a closed-door interview and not release the entire transcript and the context, you can see why they didn't want to subject him to the same treatment."

Breaking Banner

Trump says Sondland would have testified about how innocent he is — after he blocked Sondland’s testimony

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 8, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday blocked European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland from testifying before Congress -- and the president then took to Twitter to say that Sondland would have simply testified that he was completely innocent of any wrongdoing.

"I would love to send Ambassador Sondland, a really good man and great American, to testify, but unfortunately he would be testifying before a totally compromised kangaroo court, where Republican’s rights have been taken away, and true facts are not allowed out for the public to see," the president wrote on Twitter. "Importantly, Ambassador Sondland’s tweet, which few report, stated, 'I believe you are incorrect about President Trump’s intentions. The President has been crystal clear: no quid pro quo’s of any kind.' That says it ALL!"

Breaking Banner

Trump obsessed with polygraph testing for aides because ‘they’re not loyal to him’

Published

11 mins ago

on

October 8, 2019

By

According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump has become obsessed with polygraphing anyone in the White House who might have contact with reporters because no one has been able to stanch the flood of leaks about his administration since he took office.

According to the report, Trump regards anyone who would leak to the press as a "spy," with Politico's Daniel Lippman saying there are loyalty issues within the administration.

"The president is so obsessed with the leaks about him that he has frequently discussed whether to order polygraphs of White House staffers after major disclosures, according to four former White House officials — in what would be a stark and politically risky departure from past practice," the report states." Trump has talked about ordering polygraphs 'constantly' when anything major has leaked, according to a former White House official."

