House Dems are unfazed by Trump’s latest obstruction — and think they’ve ‘got the goods’ to impeach: reporter

The Trump administration on Tuesday blocked U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland from testifying before Congress, in a move that House Democrats have warned will only lead to more articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

However, reporter Tom LoBianco, who recently released a biography of Vice President Mike Pence, brings word that Democrats are not overly concerned about the White House’s latest efforts to block their probe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“House Dems source tells me White House stalling doesn’t faze them,” LoBianco reports. “They say they’ve already ‘got the goods.'”

House Dems source tells me WH stalling doesn’t faze them – they say they’ve already “got the goods” https://t.co/r7TvN5GPWC — Tom LoBianco (@tomlobianco) October 8, 2019

Sondland has emerged as a key figure into President Donald Trump’s efforts to push the Ukrainian government to investigate his political opponents. In explosive text messages released last week, Sondland denied that the Ukrainian government needed to agree to assist the president’s investigations in order to secure a face-to-face meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In one particularly damning text message exchange, veteran diplomat Bill Taylor told Sondland that it was “crazy” to tie Ukrainian military assistance to the country helping the president’s electoral prospects. Sondland then sent back a text message denying any quid pro quo — and then urging Taylor to take the discussion offline.